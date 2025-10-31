COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bulldogs continue to roll right through the season and are now staring at an undefeated season after dismantling another opponent. Newberry(9-0, 3-0 region 4-AAA) defeated Keenan(3-7, 1-3 region 4-AAA) by the score of 37-6 in a road battle on Friday, October 24th.

The Bulldogs entered Friday’s contest without starting quarterback Kenton Caldwell due to a shoulder injury he suffered in their last game against Fox Creek on Oct. 10th. They turned to freshman quarterback Sincere Glymph and their high powered offense kept on rolling behind the freshman.

Newberry scored 20 points in the first quarter and lead 27-0 at halftime. The usual suspects for Newberry help contributed to this win on offense. Jamere Crooks got into the end zone to add to his season totals and get him closer to that double-digit mark. Senior wide receiver Jason Dunbar also had a touchdown reception. The biggest story from this game is how poised and comfortable Glymph looked in his varsity debut as a freshman.

Glymph finished the game with over 250 total yards along with one rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns.

Newberry will return home for their final regular season game against Swansea, who only have one loss on the season. The Bulldogs have a chance to finish the season undefeated and win their second consecutive region title.

