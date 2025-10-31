MCCORMICK, S.C. — The Wolverines losing streak extends to seven games now after another loss. Whitmire(2-7, 0-4 region 1-A) fall 22-8 to McCormick(2-7, 2-2 region 1-A) on the road this past Friday, October 24th.

The Wolverines entered Friday’s contest in desperate need of a win with their backs against the wall. Neither team could get any offense going in the first half and it was scoreless at halftime.

The Chiefs got the ball first after halftime and scored 16 unanswered points in the third quarter. Whitmire’s offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and that was pretty much the story of the game like it’s been for them all season.

Kaden Malpass did find D’Angelo Ruff for a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, but it was a little too late after the Chiefs took a commanding 22-0 lead.

The Wolverines’ offense is only averaging 9.1 points per game during their current seven game losing streak.

“We were banged up for the last few weeks and did get some of our guys back, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome the injuries we have suffered this season. I am not making excuses for our team because we do have to play better. We had several opportunities again tonight to score in the red zone but couldn’t. We had a long drive in the second quarter and came away with no points,” said Wolverines’ head coach Andrew Campbell.

He continued, “Now it’s time for us to get back to work on Monday and prepare for the last game of the season at home. We want to finish the season strong.”

Whitmire will be at home for their final regular season game against Calhoun Falls Charter. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

