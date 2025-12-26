NEWBERRY — Junior forward Parker Keeler, and senior forward Emma Westbrook were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America first team while junior midfielder Payton Keeler was named to the second team.

The trio led the Wolves to a record setting season, advancing to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament, earning the #1 overall seed in the national tournament, winning the South Atlantic Conference regular season and tournament titles and posting a 20-1 record.

Westbrook was a first team All-SAC and NFHCA All-Atlantic Region selection and finished in a tie for most goals scored in the country (23), second in the country in goals per game (1.1) and third in points per game (2.76) and total points (49) while setting a school record for most goals in a season. She was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

For her career, Westbrook finished with a school record 60 goals, 131 points and 12 game winning goals.

Parker Keeler was the SAC Offensive Player of the Year and the NFHCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year after leading the country in total points (58), assists (20) and assists per game (0.95), while finishing second in points per game (2.76) and third in goals per game (0.90) and total goals (19). She was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

Through three seasons, Parker is the school record holder with 30 assists, second in points with 108 and 11 game winning goals and tied for second in career goals with 39. She set a single season record with seven game winning goals this year.

Payton Keeler, the NCAA Division 2 Field Hockey Elite Scholar Athlete and South Atlantic Conference Field Hockey Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 Award winner for her outstanding work in the classroom, was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team, was a first team NFHCA All-Atlantic Region and All-SAC selection and the SAC Tournament MVP. She finished in the top-25 in the country in goals (0.57), assists (0.38) and points (1.52) per game tallying 12 goals, 8 assists and 32 points this season.

Payton has scored 15 goals, accumulated 14 assists and 44 points through her first three seasons at Newberry College.