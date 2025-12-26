NEWBERRY — Newberry College volleyball student-athletes Hailey Clayworth, Anna Schneider, Samantha Shaffer, and Madison Watson were named to the 2025 NCAA Division 2 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s matches.

Clayworth (Carolina Forest HS), a sophomore defensive specialist majoring in Business Administration led the Wolves with 325 digs while also compiling 60 assists, 25 points and 23 services aces.

Schneier (Mauldin HS), a junior outside hitter majoring in Nursing, led the Wolves with 244 kills, 29 service aces and 285.5 points scored and finished fifth in total blocks (21) and also contributed 49 digs and 18 assists.

Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.), a senior right-side hitter majoring in Sports Management, was second on the squad in hitting percentage at .220, third with 196.5 points scored and 42 total blocks and fourth on the team in kills with 171 while also chipping in 49 digs.

Watson (Chesapeake, Va.), a senior middle blocker majoring in Business Administration tied for the team lead in total blocks with 66, finished fifth on the team in kills with 90 and 130 points scored and contributed 34 digs.