NEWBERRY — Wolves’ wide receiver Keith Desaussure ( Fort Dorchester) was named first team All-America by the CFB Network while linebacker Mikey Blandin (First Baptist) and center Davion Pyles (Irmo) were named to the third team.

The trio led Newberry College to its best season in school history with a school record 12 victories (12-2), the South Atlantic Conference title, three NCAA playoff victories, a regional championship and a spot in the national semifinals.

A second team AP All-America, Don Hansen honorable mention All-America, D2football Elite 100 and first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection, Desaussure led Newberry College with 1,096 yards receiving (2nd in Newberry history) on 94 receptions (school record) and 10 touchdowns (4th most).

In his Newberry career he had 163 receptions (tied for 2nd) for 1,873 yards (7th ) and 12 touchdowns (12th).

The ultimate possession receiver who is not afraid to run routes over the middle, Desaussure has compiled his 1,096 yards receiving with a long catch of only 45 yards.

He led the team with 1,152 all-purpose yards, 1,096 receiving and 36 yards rushing and completed his only pass attempt this season to Charpia for 15 yards and a first down.

Blandin was a second team AP All-America, Don Hansen honorable mention All-America, D2football Elite 100, and first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection after leading the Wolves defense with 124 total tackles, 71 solo, 10 for loss including 4.5 quarterback sacks, eight quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Blandin earned the SAC Defensive Player of the Week after registering a career best 21 tackles in the Wolves win at UVA Wise in the season opener. He had four other double digit tackle games including 10 against Catawba and Carson-Newman, 11 against Wingate and 12 against Tusculum.

Against Anderson he registered nine tackles including 2.5 quarterback sacks.

In the win over Lenoir-Rhyne, he made a game saving tackle, stopping the Bears a foot short of a first down on fourth down at the Wolves 37-yard line with 2:30 left in the game. Newberry took over on downs and kicked the game winning field goal with no time remaining to win 20-17.

The Wolves did not allow a point in the fourth quarter in their four NCAA playoff games while holding Albany State (39.9/24), West Florida (39/17) and Kentucky State 35.2/24) all under their season scoring average.

A second team Don Hansen All-America selection and first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection, Pyles played in front of Harlon Hill Award finalist Charpia as Newberry improved its offensive production from averaging just 18.9 points, 115.8 yards passing and 288 yards per game over the previous two seasons to 30.8 points, 290.1 yards passing and 380.6 total yards per game in 2025.

The Wolves set a school record for most touchdown passes (32) in a season and was the sixth highest scoring team (30.7 points per game) in school history.

The Wolves finished #4 (AFCA) and #5 (D2football.com) in the final national polls, the best ever for a Newberry College team.

The Wolves tied a school record with a 10-game winning streak which wasn’t broken until the national semifinals. They were also unbeaten on the road until the semifinals stringing together six consecutive victories including a win at top region seed Albany State in the national quarterfinals, #2 region seed West Florida in the NCAA second round, UVA Wise, Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum and Anderson.

The 12 wins are the most in school history, eclipsing the previous record of 11-2 set by the 2006 team and became the fourth team in Newberry College history to register double digit victories in a season (2025, 2021, 2016, 2006).

The Wolves were 9-0 in one score games and in eight of those nine games the Wolves scored the decisive points in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Newberry also rallied to win three games after trailing by at least 18 points; the national quarterfinal win at Albany State (21-3), Wingate (21-0) and Emory & Henry (21-3). The Wolves came from behind eight times to earn a victory in 2025.

Newberry also posted a perfect 6-0 record against teams ranked in the final Super Region 2 poll defeating #1 Albany State, #2 West Florida, #4 Wingate, #6 Kentucky State, #9 Emory & Henry and #10 Carson-Newman.