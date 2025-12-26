NEWBERRY — Hannah Dave was named the NCAA Division 2 National Coach of the Year by Synapse Sports.

Junior forward Parker Keeler, and senior forward Emma Westbrook were named to the Synapse Sports All-America first team, senior midfielder Wibien Dahmen was named to the second team and freshman forward Amber Tozana was named to the All-Rookie team.

Dave led the Wolves to a record setting season, advancing to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament, earning the #1 overall, winning the South Atlantic Conference regular season and tournament titles and posting a 20-1 record.

This is the second time that Dave has been honored by Synapse Sports as National Coach of the Year. She earned that honor in 2019 after leading the Wolves to a then record setting 13 victories and the #2 seed in the SAC Tournament.

This year Dave earned the SAC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season and for the third time in her career while leading the program to unprecedented heights. She and her staff were named the Atlantic Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

The Wolves put together a 20-game winning streak before falling in overtime of the national championship game and led the nation in scoring average (4.95), scoring margin (+4.2), total goals scored (105), assists per game (3.14), points per game (13.14), total points (276), tied for the lead in total assists (66), finishing second in shutouts per game (0.52) and third in shutouts (11) while setting school records in all those categories.

In the past three seasons the Wolves have posted a combined record of 49-9 overall and 32-6 conference with a pair of South Atlantic Conference regular season championships, a SAC Tournament title and a trip to the national championship game.

Dave has a career record of 102-57 in nine seasons after taking over a program that a combined 13-55 mark over the first four years of existence.

Westbrook was a first team All-SAC and National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American and All-Atlantic Region selection and finished in a tie for most goals scored in the country (23), second in the country in goals per game (1.1) and third in points per game (2.76) and total points (49) while setting a school record for most goals in a season. She was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

For her career, Westbrook finished with a school record 60 goals, 131 points and 12 game winning goals.

Keeler was the SAC Offensive Player of the Year and the NFHCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year while also earning NFHCA first team All-America honors after leading the country in total points (58), assists (20) and assists per game (0.95), while finishing second in points per game (2.76) and third in goals per game (0.90) and total goals (19). She was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

Through three seasons, Parker is the school record holder with 30 assists, second in points with 108 and 11 game winning goals and tied for second in career goals with 39. She set a single season record with seven game winning goals this year.

Dahmen, a first team All-SAC and All-SAC Tournament selection this season, was third on the team with 17 goals scored, 10 assists and 44 points. She also scored four game winning goals which was also second on the team.

She was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Wolves to a 4–2 victory against #6 ranked Mansfield, then followed with a dominant performance in a 3–0 shutout at #4 West Chester, scoring two goals on two shots for a perfect 1.000 shooting percentage.

Tozana, a second team All-SAC selection, had a major impact for the Wolves in her freshman season, finishing fifth on the team in goals with 10 and adding four assists for 24 points. Amongst the team’s top scorers she led them in shot on goal percentage (.739).

Earlier this month she represented her home country of Zimbabwe in the International Hockey Federation Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.