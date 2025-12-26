NEWBERRY — Junior forward Parker Keeler is the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division 2 Player of the Year.

Keeler was a first team National Field Hockey Coaches Association and Synapse Sports All-America selection, Synapse Sports National Offensive Player of the Year, South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the NFHCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year after leading the Wolves to the 2025 NCAA Division 2 national championship game, the tournament’s #1 overall seed, and the South Atlantic Conference regular season and tournament titles.

This season she led country in total points (58), assists (20) and assists per game (0.95), while finishing second in points per game (2.76) and third in goals per game (0.90) and total goals (19). She was also named to the NCAA and SAC All-Tournament teams.

Through three seasons, Parker is the school record holder with 30 assists, second in points with 108 and 11 game winning goals and tied for second in career goals with 39. She set a single season record with seven game winning goals this year.

Parker has been a key figure in the Wolves posting a combined record of 49-9 overall and 32-6 conference mark over the past three years with a pair of South Atlantic Conference regular season championships.

She won the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week three times this year.

The first time came in mid-September after she scored four goals and two assists for 10 points across two games. She recorded a hat trick in Newberry’s 5-0 win over Belmont Abbey, then added a goal and two assists in the Wolves’ 8-0 victory over Coker.

The second occasion came a month later as she powered Newberry’s offense in a dominant week, totaling four goals and three assists for 11 points in two road victories. She opened the week with a goal and an assist in a 5–0 win at Barton, then recorded her third hat trick of the season along with two assists in a 6–0 victory at Lincoln Memorial.

Her third and final weekly award came the next week after leading the Wolves to a pair of decisive SAC victories with four goals and two assists across the week. She posted two goals and an assist in both an 8–0 win over Coker and an 8–2 victory against Converse.

Parker also scored the overtime game winner in a 2-1 victory at nationally ranked Lander on September 27th which was among her school record seven game winning goals.

Keeler scored points in 15 of 21 games and is a three-time, first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection.