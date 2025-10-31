NEWBERRY — The no.3 Newberry College women’s field hockey team closed out its South Atlantic Conference schedule in style Saturday afternoon, cruising past Converse 8–2 at Setzler Field to finish the league slate undefeated and remain perfect on the season (14–0, 10–0 SAC). With the victory, the Wolves remain firmly atop the SAC standings as the No. 1 team in the conference.

Newberry’s attack wasted no time, erupting for three goals in the opening quarter. Parker Keeler got the Wolves on the board just three minutes in off an assist from Wibien Dahmen, before Emma Westbrook scored twice in quick succession — both assisted by Lieke Varenkamp — to make it 3–0 after one.

The Wolves extended their lead in the second with Westbrook completing her hat trick at the 22:54 mark, assisted by Keeler. Moments later, Agustina Montserrat added her own tally to send Newberry into halftime with a commanding 5–0 advantage.

Converse found the back of the cage early in the third, but Newberry responded immediately. Dahmen and Amber Tozana each scored to push the margin to 7–1 through three quarters. The Valkyries added one more in the fourth before Keeler capped off the scoring in the final minute with her second of the day.

Westbrook led the way with three goals and an assist, while Keeler notched two goals and one helper. Montserrat (one goal, one assist), Dahmen (one goal, one assist), and Varenkamp (two assists) also made key contributions.

Newberry outshot Converse 29–3 and held a 21–3 advantage in shots on goal, while the Wolves’ defense didn’t allow a single save attempt for their goalkeepers Ayanda Mangenah and Kensley Harris.

With the win, the Wolves completed an undefeated 10–0 South Atlantic Conference season, improved to 14–0 overall, and remain the top-ranked team in the SAC. Also, head coach Hannah Dave got her 96th career win with the victory over Converse.

Newberry now turns its attention to two upcoming non-conference matchups, beginning with a home game against Wingate on Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m.