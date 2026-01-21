NEWBERRY — The Lady Eagles varsity basketball team were still in search for their first win of the season and they came up short again in their latest contest. Newberry Academy(0-7, 0-3 SCISA 1A region III) fell 44-15 to Cambridge Academy on Firday, Jan. 16th at home to remain winless on the season.

It has been a challenging season for the Newberry Academy varsity girls’ basketball team, and things didn’t get any better in their contest on Friday against the Cougars.

They were outplayed early in this game and found themselves trailing 26-8 at halftime. Things didn’t get better after halftime due to the Lady Eagles troubles with turnovers. They turned the ball over a lot and created easy fastbreak opportunities for the opposing team.

Newberry Academy found themselves trailing 36-10 at the end of the third quarter. They only scored two points in the quarter and scored seven points total in the second half. They have scored more than 20 points in a season just once this season.

The Lady Eagles are off for a few days and then will return back to the court to face Richard Winn Academy at home on Friday, Jan. 23rd.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews