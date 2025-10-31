GREENEVILLE, TN — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s cross country teams wrapped up their 2025 season at the South Atlantic Conference Championship, hosted on Saturday in Hickory, North Carolina. The men’s team placed ninth out of twelve teams, while the women’s squad finished eleventh in the 6K championship race.

On the men’s side, junior Tyler Shumate led the Wolves once again, crossing the line in 29:26.31 to finish 52nd overall in the highly competitive field. He was followed closely by senior Larry Scott (31:20.82) and junior Drew Benson (31:20.88), who worked together through much of the race to secure valuable team points. Freshman Camden Longdon (32:20.27) and senior Braylon Reier (32:38.10) rounded out Newberry’s top five scorers, helping the Wolves finish with 299 points to take ninth place.

The women’s team showed consistency and growth throughout the season, capped off by a strong team effort at the conference finale. Sophomore Olivia Hare paced the Wolves with a personal-best time of 27:29.14, finishing 56th overall. Freshman Addison Howle (29:36.16) and junior Kwamia Russell (29:47.11) followed, each notching season-best performances. Junior Cristina Calidonio (29:47.75) and freshman Anna Johnson (32:21.43) completed the scoring lineup, guiding Newberry to an eleventh-place team finish with 304 points.