TROUTMAN, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s triathlon team closed out its 2025 season at the NCAA East Regional Qualifier, part of the USPC Draft Legal Triathlon Festival in Troutman, North Carolina. Despite cold water, brisk air temperatures, and a challenging hilly course, the Wolves displayed grit and determination in a deep NCAA Division II field.

Sophomore Kayleigh Geel led Newberry across the line, finishing in 1:18:31 to secure 21st overall. Freshman Anna Laskodi followed closely in 22nd with a time of 1:20:33, while junior Daritzamar Estrada Flores rounded out the scoring for the Wolves in 25th, clocking 1:25:14.

As a team, Newberry placed fifth overall, finishing behind regional powerhouses Wingate, Lenoir-Rhyne, Emmanuel, and King University, and ahead of Roberts Wesleyan. With this performance, the Wolves will tale 4th in the region in D2.

Head Coach Marty Owens praised the group’s effort after a demanding race.

“Great team effort given the cold water, cold air, and hilly course. I’m proud of them,” said Owens.

The Wolves look forward to the announcement on Tuesday to see if they will be competing in the NCAA Championship on November 8th in Tempe, AZ.