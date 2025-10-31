HARROGATE, TN – The Newberry College volleyball team finished a two-match road stretch on Saturday but came up short in a 3–1 loss (19–25, 15–25, 20–25, 19–25) to Lincoln Memorial University inside Mary Mars Gymnasium. With the result, the Wolves move to 9–9 overall and 4–7 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Carole Ann Hussey led Newberry offensively with 13 kills on a .429 hitting percentage, finishing with a team-high 13.0 points. Jana Price added 11 kills, hitting .333 while contributing two digs, and Anna Schneider tallied nine kills, two aces, and five digs to support the attack.

Setter Annie Dill recorded 21 assists, while Giovanna Ravanhani added 16 assists and two service aces in a 6-2 system. Defensively, Hailey Clayworth anchored the back row with 20 digs, and Madison Watson led the blocking effort with five total blocks, including two solo stuffs at the net.

The Wolves continue SAC action next week in their next match vs. Anderson at home on Tuesday at 7pm.