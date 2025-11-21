NEWBERRY – Newberry College is proud to announce that Madison Gutierrez has been selected to the Second-Team All-Conference, recognizing her as one of the top performers in the South Atlantic Conference during the 2025 season.

Gutierrez was a defensive anchor for the Wolves all year, starting 14 matches and logging 900 minutes in net. She recorded 55 saves, posted an impressive .825 save percentage, and finished the season with a 1.60 goals-against average. Her strong play also included multiple shutouts and combined clean sheets, showcasing her consistency and her ability to deliver in crucial moments.

Her standout performances throughout the season earned her SAC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice, further highlighting her impact as one of the conference’s premier goalkeepers. Gutierrez also delivered one of her best outings of the season against nationally ranked No. 2 Catawba, where she recorded 11 saves to keep the Wolves competitive against one of the top offenses in the country.