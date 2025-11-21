NEWBERRY — The Oakland Tennis Center and Newberry College Athletics partnered to host a Special Olympics on Saturday, Nov. 15th. Determination and teamwork were on full display Saturday as athletes, families, and volunteers gathered for a fun-filled day full of competition and camaraderie.

Participants from across the state took part in a variety of tennis activities, showcasing their athletic abilities, confidence and sportsmanship that defines the Special Olympics mission. Interacting with the Newberry College Men’s and Women’s College Tennis Team, and volunteer coaches and players, the athletes and their families beamed with pride.

Organizer, David Andes, along with the Clinton Laurens Newberry Tennis Association, Oakland Tennis Center, and the Newberry College Tennis Team called the event a huge success from start to finish. This community event helps build connections and encourages athletes to reach new goals. It was a great day of celebration, joy, and unity through tennis!

