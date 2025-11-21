ANDERSON, S.C. – Newberry men’s basketball stayed perfect on the season with a strong offensive showing on Saturday afternoon, taking down Erskine 97–84 at the Abney Athletic Center. The Wolves moved to 2–0 behind a balanced scoring effort, red-hot three-point shooting, and impressive ball movement.

Newberry set the tone early by pouring in 49 first-half points, building a lead through quick ball reversals and sharp perimeter shooting. The Wolves knocked down 17 three-pointers on 43 attempts, using their spacing to consistently generate quality looks. The offense continued to flow after halftime, as Newberry added another 48 points in the second half to maintain control.

Houston Jones led the Wolves with 18 points, all coming from beyond the arc and the free throw line. He finished 5-of-9 from deep and added a perfect 3-for-3 at the stripe. Drake Downs matched him with 18 points of his own, shooting an efficient 7-of-8 from the field, while also contributing six assists and five rebounds, anchoring Newberry on both ends. Drew Robinson continued his early-season momentum, adding 17 points, including five three-pointers, and showing strong decision-making with only one turnover in 33 minutes. Malakhi Stremlow delivered a standout performance in the frontcourt, recording a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven assists, showcasing his versatility and impact across the floor. Newberry finished the game with 25 assists on 34 made baskets, highlighting their unselfish play and effective offensive execution. The Wolves also won the rebounding battle 37–25, collecting 10 offensive boards that led to key second-chance opportunities. Defensively, Newberry limited Erskine to just five offensive rebounds and forced 10 turnovers.

Off the bench, Anthony Demirov added five points including a timely three, Brett Dent provided six points and six rebounds in 15 strong minutes, and Kayzzin McDowell contributed 13 points with three made triples. The Wolves’ depth accounted for 26 bench points, maintaining the team’s scoring pace throughout.

Erskine kept the game competitive behind 17 made three-pointers, but Newberry’s efficiency, ball control, and command of the glass proved to be the difference late. The Wolves now turn their attention to their home opener on November 19 at 6 p.m., marking their first game inside Eleazer Arena this season.