NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s wrestling team kept its momentum surging on Thursday night, delivering a commanding 45–3 victory over Emmanuel University. The Wolves controlled the dual from start to finish, winning nine of ten bouts and racking up bonus points across nearly every weight class.

The tone was set early at 125 pounds, where Gage Summers opened the night with a first-period pin in 1:49. Caiden Pelc followed at 133 with an even faster fall, sticking his opponent in just 1:10 to quickly make it 12–0 Newberry.

At 141, Cole McCullough added to the lead with a hard-fought 13–9 decision, and Bashir Rostami broke things open at 149 with a dominant 19–4 tech fall at 6:55. By the time Matt Hoelke stepped on the mat at 157, the Wolves were already rolling, and he added another first-period pin, this one in 1:17, to push the margin to 26–0.

Bo Perkins continued Newberry’s bonus-point streak at 165, earning an injury default after building early momentum. Moments later, Josh Echeverria delivered the team’s fastest fall of the night, sticking his opponent in just 49 seconds to extend the lead to 38–0.

Emmanuel picked up its lone win of the dual at 184 with a 4–2 decision, but Newberry closed the evening in strong fashion. John Parker-Wilson secured an 8–0 major decision at 197, and heavyweight Kale Schrader capped the dominant performance with a 4–1 sudden victory decision at 285.

Wolves Storm Back from 21–0 Deficit to defeat Montevallo in Match 1

The Newberry College men’s wrestling team delivered an outstanding comeback, erasing a 21–0 lead by Montevallo and won 30–21 in a thriller home dual.

The dual began with a tough stretch for the Wolves, as Montevallo claimed the first four weights. Falls at 125 and 149, along with a major decision at 133 and a tech fall at 141, put Newberry in a deep early deficit, trailing 21–0 before the halfway point.

From 157 pounds on, the Wolves flipped the momentum. Matt Hoelke kicked off the surge at 157 with a gritty 2–1 decision, getting Newberry on the board and sparking new life into the lineup. Bo Perkins followed at 165 with a dominant fall at 3:23, cutting the Montevallo lead to 21–9.

Josh Echeverria kept the rally rolling at 174, controlling his match for a 10–4 decision to bring the score to 21–12. At 184, Hayven Jenkins delivered one of the night’s biggest moments, pinning his opponent in just 1:24 to pull Newberry within striking distance at 21–18.

Newberry officially took the lead at 197, where John Parker made quick work of his opponent, securing a pin in 1:38 to push the Wolves ahead 24–21 with one match remaining.

Heavyweight Kale Schrader slammed the door on the comeback, earning a fall in just 59 seconds to close out the duel. His pin not only secured the win, but capped a stretch of six straight Newberry victories. All of which combined to turn a 21-point deficit into a nine-point triumph.

The Wolves showed resilience, composure, and fight up and down the lineup, proving that no deficit is too large when momentum is on their side. After these two commanding performances, the Wolves will hit the mat again on November 16th at the King Open.