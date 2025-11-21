NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s lacrosse head coach Kace Sternkopf announced that former Wolves star Trysten Burns is returning to serve as an assistant coach.

“I’m very excited to have Trysten return to our program,” said Sternkopf. “She is a proud alum and understands our culture, has played at a high level through her international playing experience, possesses a tremendous knowledge of our game and will be a great asset to our program.”

Burns had an outstanding two-year career for Newberry scoring 45 goals and assisting on 22 others to help lead the Wolves to a combined 23-14 overall record and 16-5 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Burns transferred to Newberry after an All-America career at Onondaga Community College (N.Y.).

The Akwesasne, N.Y. native represented the Haudenosaunee Confederacy at the 2024 Women’s Lacrosse World Box Championship. As an assistant captain she was part of the team that became the first women’s lacrosse team from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy to earn a medal at an international competition by securing the bronze.

She joins the Newberry staff after serving as an assistant coach at Columbia College.