NEWBERRY – The Newberry College men’s soccer team battled throughout the evening but came up short in a 2–0 loss to Emory & Henry on Saturday night at the Smith Road Complex. With the result, the Wolves move to 5-3-4 overall and 1-3-4 in South Atlantic Conference play.

After a tight, defensive opening 45 minutes, the Wasps broke through in the 72nd minute and added a second quickly in the 75th minute to seal the result. Despite the scoreline, the Wolves created chances throughout the second half and put pressure on the Emory & Henry back line but were unable to convert.

Goalkeeper Charlie Clark made four saves in 90 minutes of action, while Josh Momodu, George Rathmill, and Seraphin Guetan anchored a strong defensive effort that limited the Wasps to just six shots on goal. Newberry finished with seven total shots and a pair of corner kicks.

The Wolves will look to regroup and bounce back as SAC play continues in a week vs. Catawba on the road next Saturday.