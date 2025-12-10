ALBANY, GA — The ‘Cardiac Wolves’ pulled off another comeback to win a close game in the Quarterfinals of the Division II Football Playoffs. Newberry College(12-1, 8-1 SAC) overcame a 21-3 deficit to defeat Albany State(12-2, 7-0 SIAC) 31-24 and advance to the Division II Final Four.

The Wolves added more mileage on their journey in pursuit of a national title. Their third round matchup brought them to Albany, Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 6th to face the number one seeded team in their region. The conditions were not ideal due to the mixture of rain and cold weather. The Wolves start to the game was not ideal either.

Albany State received the ball first and drove it right down the field to score a touchdown and secure an early 7-0 lead. After the two teams exchanged punts, Newberry finally put together a long drive and was able to knocked down a 22-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game.

The Wolves defense struggles continued in the first quarter and they gave up another long scoring drive. The Golden Rams went down the field to extend their lead, 14-3.

Then, Newberry’s special teams would add insult to injury by attempting to return a kick deep in their territory and was stopped inside of their own 20-yard line when a kneel down would’ve started their drive on the 25-yard line. Reed Charpia felt pressure from the Golden Rams’ defensive line and was forced to scramble out of the pocket before being chased down. Albany State got the strip sack and recovered the fumble. Their offense got the ball Newberry’s 18-yard line and punched it home for six on a four play drive.

Newberry found themselves down 21-3 on the road at the end of the first quarter. They haven’t faced a deficit like this since being down 21-0 in the South Atlantic Conference championship game.

The Wolves finally woke up in the second quarter and put together a scoring drive to stop the bleeding. Charpia found running back Quez Spells out the backfield for 14-yard touchdown pass to get on the scoreboard and cut into the deficit, 21-10.

Newberry’s defense forced a three and out to give their offense the ball back quickly. Charpia finally connected on a deep pass to none other than DeAndre Coleman. The big receiver just snagged it over a Golden Rams’ defender, like he’s done so many times before this year, for a 20-yard completion. More yards was added after a pass interference was called on the very next play. That put the Wolves on Albany State’s 22-yard line. Will Young V scored on a short touchdown run a few plays later to make the score 21-17.

The two teams would exchange punts again, but the home team would have the ball last in the half to possibly go on a two minute drive to steal some points late in the half or run the clock out. Albany State opted to be aggressive and it backfired. They drove the ball right down the field with their freshman quarterback making his first start ever and got themselves into field goal range. They attempted a 43-yard field goal but linebacker Devron Williams blocked the field goal with about nine seconds left in the half. He scooped the ball and scored to give the Wolves a 24-21 lead at halftime.

The third quarter and majority of the second half was a offensive struggle for both teams after the explosive first half form both offenses.

Albany State fumbled on their opening drive of the second half after stopping Newberry, who got the ball first to start the second half. Their defense did hold the Wolves and minimize the damage.

Newberry would force a three and out and would extend their lead about halfway through the third quarter. The Wolves’ offensive line would finally open up a hole for Spells to take it 34-yards to the end zone for a rushing touchdown. Spells would finish the day with 63 rushing yards, a 79-yard kick return and two total touchdowns.

Albany State would finally get something going on offense after giving up the touchdown. They drove the ball down the field, but eventually settled for a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Newberry would take a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter. The Wolves had a chance to put the game out of reach in the early parts of the fourth quarter. They were on a good drive before Charpia threw his second interception of the game to give the Golden Rams some life. Unfortunately, the home team couldn’t turn it into points and Newberry’s defense forced a turnover on downs.

Albany State got one last chance to tie the game and possibly send it to overtime. They were able to drive it down the field and get the ball to Newberry’s 20-yard line. They had two attempts at getting into the end zone and came up short. The Wolves completed another great comeback and outscored Albany State 28-3 after the disastrous first quarter. They also went on the road in back-to-back weeks to take down the number two seeded and number one seeded team in their region to become regional champs.

Charpia finished the game 17-of-36 passing with 244 passing yards along with one passing touchdown and two interceptions. Three wolves had 50 or more receiving yards in this game as well. Coleman finished with two receptions for 52 receiving yards, Keith Desaussure had five receptions for 71 yards and Rico Dorsey Jr. had three receptions along with 57 receiving yards.

“We been there several times throughout the season. We’ve been in that position probably more than being in control throughout the season. So, it’s not unchartered territory for us because we are kind of used to playing from behind. Our kids believe in each other so much that when we do get behind, a lot of teams would drop their head and let it go and this group always believe that they are going to come back,” said Wolves head coach Todd Knight.

“They are going to fight and find a way. They done it all season long and did it today. You got to give Albany State credit because they came out and got after us early, right off the bat. A quarterback we wasn’t expected to play, played great and was throwing dimes all over the place. I don’t think he made a bad throw all day.”

Newberry College will turn their focus to the defending champs Ferris State. They will hit the road once again for the third consecutive to take on the defending champs in Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 13th for a 12:00 p.m. kickoff.

