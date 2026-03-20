NEWBERRY — The guy that led the Bulldogs’ high-powered offense this season officially chooses his college destination. Newberry High School’s starting quarterback Kenton Caldwell signs with Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA.

Caldwell was region player of the year and had 3,336 total yards along 44 touchdowns during the regular season. The Bulldogs’ offense averaged 41.6 points per game in the regular season and finished the regular season with a perfect record for the first time since 2001.

Caldwell took over as the full-time starter at quarterback this season after splitting time the previous two seasons between quarterback and defensive back. He also started all four years on the varsity basketball team and earned all-region honors as well in those four seasons.

As for the program he signed with, the Lancers are a junior college program that plays in the Southern California Football Association and had 6-5 overall record last season.