Whitmire dominates in shut out win over Newberry at home

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines picked up their first win of the 2026 softball season against an inner county opponent after a rough start to start the season. Whitmire(1-3) defeated Newberry(4-3,0-1 region ) 10-0 on Wednesday, March 11 at home.

Whitmire started the season 0-3 against some tough opponents and all three losses were by a combined 5 runs. Newberry has got off to a start the season winning four of five games, but also had a minor setback on March 10 with a 12-4 loss against Silver Bluff in their region opener.

Kenleigh Epps got the start in the circle for Whitmire and as always had a strong night pitching. The junior was able to pitch the entire five innings, had 10 strikeouts and didn’t give up a single run.

Sydney West got the start for the Lady Bulldogs in the circle and she had a rough day at the office. The Lady Wolverines scored four runs at the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead and West had trouble with the Whitmire’s lineup to start the game. Her defense also let her down with a few errors.

The second inning was much better for the visiting Bulldogs on the defensive side, but still struggled to score. West was able to limit the damage by only giving up one run and getting one of her six strikeouts. Whitmire would have a 5-0 lead going into the third inning.

The third inning was really critical for the visiting Bulldogs. West settled into the game and didn’t allow the Wolverines to add to their lead. Also, Newberry begin to figure things outs at the plate.

Newberry was able to get two runners on the base to build some momentum. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs couldn’t turn that into any runs scored.

The visitors again missed a great opportunity at the top of the fourth inning. They had bases loaded and couldn’t bring any home to score. The top half of the inning ended with two back-to-back strikeouts by Epps to avoid giving up a run and getting herself out of the jam.

Whitmire would put the game away at the end of the fourth inning by scoring five runs. It started with a Newberry error, a hit and a walk batter to loaded the bases. Then, the Lady Wolverines were able to bring a run in on sacrifice groundball. Raylin Vicars brought in two more runs on a RBI single. Brielle Whitmire and Holly Robertson both had RBIs in back-to-back plate appearances to stretch the Wolverines’ lead.

Whitmire will be off for a few days before returning back to action on March 17th against Thornwell on the road. Newberry will be back in action on March 13 to face Silver Bluff at home.

Newberry couldn’t get anything going and would suffer back-to-back losses for the first time this season. West gave up nine hits, three earned runs and six strikeouts.