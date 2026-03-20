Wolves men’s wreslting conclude season at NCAA Division II Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Newberry Wolves men’s wrestling team wrapped up its season on Friday as Bo Perkins and Ricky Springs represented the program at the 2026 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

Perkins competed in the 165-pound weight class and opened his tournament with a strong performance, earning an 11-5 decision victory in his first-round match. In the second round, Perkins faced a tough opponent and fell by technical fall, 15-0, sending him into the consolation bracket.

In the consolation round, Perkins battled but was defeated by major decision, 12-0, bringing his tournament run to a close.

Springs represented the Wolves in the 125-pound division and also began the day with a victory. He secured a 12-7 decision in his opening match to advance in the championship bracket. Springs’ second bout ended quickly as he was pinned just 39 seconds into the match, moving him to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation bracket, Springs’ tournament came to an end after a 19-2 technical fall loss.

With both wrestlers eliminated in the consolation bracket, the Wolves concluded their participation in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, closing out the season with two national qualifiers representing Newberry on the national stage.