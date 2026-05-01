Wolves softball wraps up season in doubleheader against Tusculum

NEWBERRY — Newberry dropped both games of Saturday’s SAC doubleheader to Tusculum at the Smith Road Complex, falling 4–3 in eight innings in the opener before a 3–2 decision in game two. The Wolves stayed within striking distance throughout the afternoon, but late scoring from the Pioneers proved to be the difference in both contests.

Game 1: Tusculum 4, Newberry 3 (8 innings)

Tusculum pushed across the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to edge Newberry 4–3 in extra innings in game one of Saturday’s SAC doubleheader.. The Wolves jumped out early with two runs in the first and added another in the third, but the Pioneers answered late and held on in extras despite Newberry finishing with seven hits in the contest.

Avery Ingram led the offense with a 2-for-4 performance and scored twice, while Katie Henri delivered an RBI triple and crossed the plate once. Samantha Clark added an RBI single, and Payton Little drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

In the circle, Katie Kapusta worked the first five innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out two. Samantha Minick came in for the final three innings of relief letting up one hit and one run.

Game 2: Tusculum 3, Newberry 2

Newberry plated both of its runs in the sixth inning but could not overcome an earlier three-run deficit as Tusculum secured the sweep with a 3–2 win in game two.

Payton Little paced the Wolves with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate, while Samantha Clark drove in a run and Avery Ingram added a hit and scored once during the sixth-inning rally.

In the circle, Natalie Wescott worked 7.0 innings, allowing three runs while striking out three.

The Wolves finished the 2026 season with a 16-26 overall record, finishing 7-15 in SAC play.