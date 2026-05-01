Rebels’ dominant performance on Senior Night extends their win streak

PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels keep on winning to extend their streak with the latest win coming on Senior Night. Mid-Carolina(11-10-1, 6-1 region 3-AA) defeated Fairfield Central(3-14, 3-6 region 3-AA) 15-0 on Friday, April 24 at home.

The Rebels picked up their third consecutive win to put them over .500 for the first time since early March. Jaycob Odom got the start on the mound for Mid-Carolina and he was flawless through three innings. He was able to strike out five batters and didn’t give up a hit.

Mid-Carolina’s offense got off to a slow start, but was able to get a run at the bottom of the first inning. Jayden Flemon hit a sacrifice ground ball to score the only run of the inning for the Rebels to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the second inning.

The Rebels settled in at the plate to start the bottom of the second inning and began to take advantage of some mistakes from the Griffins’ defense. Mid-Carolina scored their first of six runs total scored in the inning on a wild pitch. Ryder Thompson was also able to steal home and score on a wild pitch to give them a 3-0 lead.

Hunter Hall was then able to add two more runs to the scoreboard with a RBI single to give the home team a 5-0 lead. Flemon continued his good day at the plate to add another two runs on the scoreboard after he drove in a run and scored himself on a hard hit ball to the outfield. Mid-Carolina led 7-0 after second inning and they wouldn’t look back.

Banks Fellers would all but put this game away at the bottom of the third inning with a three-run blast over the center fielders’ head for a home run. Flemon would keep the offense rolling with another RBI single to make it a 11-0 lead for the Rebels.

Disaster would continue for the visiting team as they had another error on a routine pop fly. Hall would get the credit for another RBI to push the lead to 12-0.

Hall would then take over on the mound in relief efforts at the top of the fourth inning. He too would not allow a hit and registered one strikeout. Fairfield Central would make a pitching change but it still did not stop the Rebels’ hot bats. Brice Ruff got in on the action with a RBI single to score the 13th run of the game for Mid-Carolina.

Then, Cade Moore would put Fairfield Central to bed with a RBI double to score two more runs. The game was ended at the top of the fifth inning due to the SCHSL mercy rule.

“It has been a grind but our guys been battling all year. The bats are starting to come around. We’ve been tearing up balls for the last two weeks and our pitchers have done the job all year. So, if they[opponents] give us a chance I think we will hit enough. We got guys getting hot at the right time and we are looking forward to Tuesday night to try to win the region and get in the playoffs,” said head coach Lindsey Stribble.

Mid-Carolina has climbed back to second in the region standings, and has a chance to take home the region title with a win against Chester on Tuesday, April 28. The Rebels split the season series with Clinton this season, but owns the tiebreaker due to total amount of runs scored in the two meetings.