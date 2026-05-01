Newberry College women’s lacrosse storms back to advance to SAC Semifinals

NEWBERRY — After trailing at the half, Newberry netted six second-half goals and pulled off the comeback to get revenge on UVA-Wise and advance to the SAC Semifinals, taking down the Cavaliers 12-10.

The Wolves got on the scoreboard first, as Shannon Creagh and Scythe Shephard both found the back of the net thanks to assists by Jadie Burns on both to gain an early 2-0 lead. The Cavs responded with a pair of their own and would briefly take the lead until a goal by Ryann Bunner concluded the first quarter knotted at four.

UVA-Wise got out to a strong start in the second quarter with a pair of goals that put them ahead, 8-6, however a pair of goals by Burns and Lana Howell’s second of the day re-tied the match, 8-8. The Cavs pulled ahead in the second quarter with two late goals that gave them a 10-8 lead at the break.

Newberry’s defense buckled down in the second half while their offense continued to fire away, scoring three of the next four goals, tying the game at 9 before a free position attempt saw Ella Todd rifle one through the goalie’s 5-hole to put the Wolves back on top.

The fourth quarter began with a short-lasted 10-10 tie, as Creagh found twine for her third goal of the day, earning the hat trick and giving her team an 11-10 lead. Riley Duchon followed with her second of the day shortly after, and the Wolves’ defense shut down UVA-Wise, holding them scoreless for the entire quarter to earn the victory and earn their fifth consecutive SAC semifinal berth.