Bulldogs win a high scoring battle over Whitmire to complete season sweep

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Bulldogs complete the regular season sweep against Whitmire to get back in the win column. Newberry(13-10, 4-6 region 5-AAA) defeats Whitmire(10-11, 7-3 region 2-A) 12-11 on Thursday, April 23 to sweep the season series.

The two Newberry County squads met for the second time this season, and the Wolverines wanted to avenge the 18-9 loss on April 8 at Newberry High School. Jacorian Epps got the ball first for Whitmire as he did in the first meeting, and he things started off rough for him again.

The Bulldogs quickly put up three runs in the top of the first inning to give themselves a 3-0 lead. Whitmire was able to chip away at the early deficit by getting one of those runs back at the bottom of the first inning, but still trailed 3-1 heading into the second inning.

Epps and Whitmire’s defensive struggles continued at the top of the second inning as they allowed Newberry to add four additional runs to the scoreboard and take a 7-1 lead. Whitmire couldn’t respond when they got their turn at the plate and found themselves facing a huge deficit going into the third inning.

Newberry continued their offensive dominance at the top of the third inning and adds another three runs to the scoreboard to extend their lead, 10-1. Whitmire was forced to make a pitching change and pull Epps. The eighth grader finished the game with 2.2 innings pitched, allowed eight hits, eight earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

Kaden Malpass took over on the mound and he was able to stop the bleeding. Whitmire kept that momentum on offense and scored five runs of their own to cut the deficit. The home team now only trailed 10-6 going into the fourth inning. Newberry added another run at the top of the fourth inning and still held a 11-6 lead.

The fifth inning was scoreless, but things picked up at the bottom of the sixth inning. Whitmire was able to score three runs to make things for tight for the visiting Bulldogs going into the final inning. Newberry desperately tried to preserve their 11-9 lead and did that by adding another run for insurance at the top of the seventh inning.

The Wolverines trailed 12-9 entering the bottom of the seventh inning with one last chance to complete the comeback. Whitmire was able to score two runs with two outs, but couldn’t avoid the third out before tying the game. Malpass had a great outing as a relief. The junior only allowed two earned runs, allowed five hits and had five strikeouts.

Epps had two hits and brought three runs in for scores. Crue Keller also had a multiple hit game and two RBIs. Despite the loss, Whitmire was able to bounce back on Friday, April 24 on the road against Ware Shoals with a 7-0 win. They now only trail Dixie by two games for the number one spot in the region standings as they close the regular season with the final two games this week.

Newberry closes the regular season with three home games this week, which includes Senior Night and the celebration of the 1981 state championship team on April 30 against Swansea.