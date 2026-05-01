Lewisville snaps the Lady Wolverines 15-game win streak

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines has their 15-game win streak snapped at home. Whitmire(15-5, 11-1 region 1-A) fell to Lewisville(19-4, 11-0 region 2-A) 13-0 on Wednesday, April 22 at home to snap their win streak.

Whitmire were riding high after winning the region 1-A championship on Tuesday, April 21 with a 4-1 win over Ware Shoals. They were hoping to make it two wins in two days and to avenge an early season 2-0 loss to Lewisville, but things didn’t go as planned. Holly Robertson got the start at pitcher for the Lady Wolverines and she was tested early by the Lions.

Robertson walked the lead off batter for Lewisville and she would eventually steal two bases off a bad throw that gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Whitmire would get out of the early jam with their defense and the strong arm of Shelby Senn. The eighth grader threw out a runner at second attempting to steal for the last out of the inning.

Unfortunately, the momentum from defense didn’t carry over to their offense because Whitmire couldn’t get anything going at the plate and the score would remain 1-0 going into the second inning.

The visiting Lions would add to their lead at the top of the second inning. The Lady Wolverines defense struggled with errors in this game and committed back-to-back errors on a hard hit pop fly to the outfield that the center fielder couldn’t handle and a hard hit ground ball. Those mistakes help put two base runners at first and third for the Lady Lions.

Lewisville would then lay down a sacrifice bunt to score their first run of the second inning. They would score another two runs on back-to-back ground balls to extend their lead to 4-0. Robertson would give up an inside the park home run on a hard hit ball to the outfield to make it now 5-0 before the Lady Wolverines got their third out of inning. Whitmire once again struggled at the plate and couldn’t chip away at the deficit.

The visiting Lions would add two more runs to their lead at the top of third inning on three consecutive hits that scored two runs. Whitmire would trail 7-0 and this would their first time trailing in a game after three innings since their 4-2 loss to Abbeville back on March 10.

Robertson finally was able to get out of an inning without a run being scored. She found her groove at the top of fourth inning but still needed some help from Whitmire’s offense. Kenleigh Epps would get the first hit of the game for Whitmire at the bottom of the fourth inning, but it unfortunately did not lead to a score and they still trailed 7-0.

Lewisville would add another two runs at the top of the fifth inning to extend their lead yet again, 9-0. Whitmire would get another hit at the bottom of the fifth inning, but again the runner was left stranded on the second base.

The visitors would add four more runs at the top of sixth inning and would go on to close out the game strong. Whitmire would finish the game with three hits, six errors and was held scoreless for just the second time this season. The first was against Lewisville as well in an early season game back on March 3.

“We just have to play clean softball. We made a lot of miscues that we normally don’t do and put some girls in some different situations. We locked up the region on last night and like I told them, the games we play right now are used to focus on getting ready for the playoffs,” said head coach Andrew Campbell.

“This was a good team and they are always in the run at the end so we just wanted to test ourselves and put our girls in a different situation. This game don’t define us or what our year is. We found some things we are going to grow on and I told them to go home and research on Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet band because we are going to do like them and turn the page to get ready for tomorrow’s game against Clinton.”

Whitmire loss back-to-back games for the first time since March after falling 8-2 to Clinton in a road battle on April 23. They will close out the season on the road against Union County on April 29 and at Chester on April 30 for the final regular season game.