Gannon, Greig lead Wolves at Lander Greenwood Invitational

GREENWOOD, S.C. – The Newberry College men’s golf team finished 17th at the Lander Greenwood Men’s Invitational, held at Greenwood Country Club (Par 72, 6,800 yards). The Wolves posted a three-round total of 893 after rounds of 289, 302, and 302.

Two Wolves led the way individually as Fredrik Gannon and Josh Greig each finished tied for 34th with a three-round score of 217 (+1). Gannon opened with a 70 in the first round and followed with rounds of 74 and 73, while Greig posted rounds of 71, 73, and 73 to match the team’s top finish.

Christian Kuehl finished tied for 80th with a 227 (+11) after rounds of 73, 76, and 78. Jesper Gruendemann placed 95th with a 232 (+16), recording rounds of 75, 79, and 78, while Javier Borrego rounded out the Wolves’ lineup in 100th at 236 (+20) with scores of 77, 81, and 78. Newberry opened the tournament with its strongest round, carding a 289 in the first round before shooting 302 in each of the final two rounds to close the event.