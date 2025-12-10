NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The high school football season is officially over in Newberry County and all four of the area high schools gave us a season to remember. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a perfect record for the first time since 2001. The Rebels won a share of the region title and hosted their first home playoffs game since 2010.

The Eagles and Wolverines didn’t have the dream seasons but still competed. Unfortunately, Newberry Academy finished the season winless but still had some good moments. Whitmire managed to creep into the 1A playoffs but had an early exit. The season overall was fun and now it’s time to recognize our wonderful student-athletes in the Third Annual Newberry Observer Awards.

Most Valuable Player

Kenton Caldwell- Newberry High School, Senior

The senior quarterback was unstoppable this season for the Bulldogs and led them to a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season for the first time since 2001. Despite not playing in full games due to blowouts and suffering a late season shoulder inury, Caldwell finished the year with 2,136 passing yards along with 22 passing touchdowns and 1,200 rushign yards with 22 rushing touchdowns.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jamere Crooks- Newberry High School, Senior

Crooks made his return back to Newberry for his senior to finish what he started with the group and place he started at. The wide receiver and defensive back made a huge impact. He had over 50 receptions, 800 plus receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. His best game of the season came against Chapin where he recorded nine receptions for 195 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Year

Julian Senn- Newberry High School, Senior

Senn is another hard nose, tackling machine linebacker that the Bulldogs have long produced throughout the years. He put together a dominant senior season after suffering an injury to his left hand early in the season and having to wear a cast for the remainder of the year. He recorded 135 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks and was the quarterback of the defense this season for Newberry. The Bulldogs’ defense was responsible for two shut outs this season and held six of their opponents to 14 or less points during the regular season.

Newcomer of the Year

1. D’Angelo Ruff- Whitmire, Junior

Ruff spent some time as a freshman and sophomore on varsity, but this year was really his time! He led the team in rushing with 662 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also started at linebacker for the Wolverines and had 43 total tackles along with 7.5 tackles for loss.

2. Cash Knight- Mid-Carolina High School, Junior

Knight really had a breakout season this year for the Rebels. He led the team in recpetions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as he quickly emerged as the number one option in the passing game this season. His combination of speed, route running and hands gave the Rebels an advantage each and every Friday night. He continously made big play after big play.

3. Ty Abrams- Newberry High School, Sophomore

The sophomore running back number got called early in the season after senior running back BJ Jones went down with an ankle injury against Clinton in week three of the season. Abrams stepped up and the Bulldogs’ rushing attack didn’t miss a beat. His best game of the season was against Fairfield Central in week five. He carried the ball 20 times for 201 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the 45-34 win. Despite a late season injury that kept him sidelined for several weeks, Abrams had 690 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Ryker Woolstenhulme- Mid-Carolina, Junior

The all-purpose utility tool makes impacts all over the field for the Rebels but his most important is being a consistent and reliable kicker for the Rebels. Woolstenhulme is the rare talent in Newberry County that can score a rushing or receiving touchdown on the drive and then finish it off by making the extra point. He was perfect with extra points this season and nearly perfect on field goal kicks.

Returner of the Year

Cash Brown- Newberry, Senior

The senior wide receiver had a breakout year as a junior and followed that up this season with another big senior year. Brown had a slow start this season, but picked things up late in the season. He finished the season with over 800 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.

Iron Man of the Year

Jordan Wright- Newberry High School, Senior

The senior defensive lineman had a breakout season this year. Wright man down the middle of the defensive line for the Bulldogs this season but also showed great leadership. His head coach challenged his group to be better every week and he would often answer that challenge. He ended the season with 50-plus tackles, 18 tackles for loss and one touchdown.

*Awards will be present at the final Newberry County Touchdown Club meeting in January 2026.

