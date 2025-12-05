NEWBERRY COUNTY — The first week of December is here which means basketball season has arrived! The ladies are ready to hit the court and possibly bring some hardware back to Newberry County. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Rebels made magical runs in the postseason last year. The Lady Wolverines had a difficult season with their young talent, but they are a year older and have some experience on the varsity level that should help them this season.

Newberry High School

The Lady Bulldogs have a great young core that all returned this season after a quarterfinals appearance in the 3A playoffs last season. Their deep postseason run was a surprise, but it will be no surprises this season and the expectations will be high. Senior guard Daizee Williams will lead this young core again this season but she will not have any shortage of help. Junior forward Cheyanne Anderson had sensational sophomore season and will look to take another big step in her junior campaign. Also, junior guard Tamaria Wadworth looks to take another leap after a solid sophomore season. Her and Williams should have their best season together in the backcourt after sharing it together the previous two seasons.

2024-25 Overall Record: 10-17, 4-4 region 4-AAA; loss to Dillon in the 3A Quarterfinals

2025-26 Record Prediction: 9-15; finish 3rd in the region; losses in the second round of the playoffs

First 10 Games: 12/2 @ Irmo; 12/5 @ Union County; 12/8 @ Clinton; 12/10 vs Saluda; 12/12 @ Mid-Carolina; 12/15 vs Clinton; 12/19 vs Mid-Carolina; 12/22 @ Fairfield Central; 1/3 @ Laurens; 1/5 vs Union County

Mid-Carolina High School

Head coach Gary Wilbanks will have quite the challenge this season. He will be tasked with rebuilding a young squad after graduating one of the best senior classes in program history last season, but he will have senior guard Brea Boyd. The dominate combo guard can do it all on the offensive end and her load will be even heavier to carry in her final season. She will have senior guard Logan Brooks to help. Brooks mostly backed up her older sister Brayden Brooks but now she will need to take that huge leap if the Rebels want to make another deep playoffs run.

Senior forwards Jalyn Gallman and Katie Gallman would also need to take a huge step this season. Katie is a sharp shooter and will get plenty of open looks from Boyd due to her drawing so much attention. Jalyn provided a huge spark off the bench last season a limited role but now that role will be expanded this season.

2024-25 Overall Record: 10-16, 3-6 region 3-AA; loss to Eau Claire in the 2A Quarterfinals.

2025-26 Record Prediction: 8-16; finish third in the region; lose in the first round of 2A playoffs.

First 10 games: 12/2 vs Airport; 12/5 @ Ninety Six; 12/9 vs Strom Thurmond; 12/10 @ Airport; 12/12 vs Newberry; 12/16 vs Ninety Six; 12/19 @ Newberry; 1/6 @ Strom Thurmond; 1/9 vs Columbia; 1/13 @ Chester.

Whitmire

The Lady Wolverines didn’t have much to celebrate last season, but junior guard Brooklyn Babb will look to change that. Babb took a huge leap in her sophomore season and led Whitmire in every statistical category. Her performance help her grab all-region honors after averaging 12.3 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game.

2024-25 Overall Record: 4-18, 4-12 region 1-A; missed the 1A playoffs.

2025-26 Record Prediction: 5-16; finishes 6th overall in the region; miss playoffs.

First 10 Games: 12/1 vs Pelion; 12/2 vs Newberry Academy; 12/5 @ McCormick; 12/9 @ Dixie; 12/10 @ Newberry Academy; 12/12 vs Calhoun Falls Charter; 12/15 @ SCSDB; 12/17 vs Green Upstate; 12/18 @ Pelion; 1/2 @ Abbeville.

Newberry Academy

The Lady Eagles last hit the floor in the 2023-24 basketball season, but they are recharged and rejuvenated after a year in hiatus. They will be the biggest mystery ahead of the start to this season, but we know that they will play hard every game because that is the Newberry Academy way regardless of who is in front of them.

2024-25 Overall Record: Did not play.

2025-26 Record Prediction: 0-14

First 10 Games: 11/24 @ Greenwood Christian; 12/2 @ Whitmire; 12/10 vs Whitmire; 12/15 @ Laurens Academy; 1/9 @ King Academy; 1/13 @ Wardlaw Academy; 1/16 vs Cambridge Academy; 1/23 vs Richard Winn Academy; 1/27 vs King Academy; 1/29 vs Wardlaw Academy.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews