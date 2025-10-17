NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — After a close call on Homecoming, the Bulldogs and their offense get back to running up the scoreboard. Newberry(8-0,2-0 region 4-AAA) defeated Fox Creek(5-2, 0-1 region 4-AAA) 41-14 on the road to remain undefeated.

Newberry had their closest game of the season so far against Silver Bluff on last Friday. The Bulldogs were ready to put that game behind them and get back to running the scoreboard up on opponents. They did just that on last Friday at Fox Creek.

The matchup featured two high scoring teams. Fox Creek entered the game averaging 44.5 points per game and Newberry averaged 42 points per game through seven games this season.

The Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the ball, but their defense stood out the most. They were able to shut the Predators’ offense completely down in the first half and throughout the game.

Newberry scored 21 points in the first quarter and 20 points in the second quarter to take a 41-0 lead into halftime. Fox Creek was able to go on a long touchdown drive in the third quarter and scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but those were purely pride touchdowns. The Bulldogs dominated them in the first half when it was starters versus starters.

Kenton Caldwell offensive numbers continue to improve and he should be a favorite for Mr. South Carolina Football. He has 2,381 total yards and 34 total touchdowns through eight games this season and has only played in 24 quarters out of the 32 total quarters they have played this season.

His favorite target Jamere Crooks has also dominated this season. Crooks have 40 receptions along with 614 yards receiving, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Ty Abrams also stepped in week three after BJ Jones went down and he’s filled in very good. The sophomore is already over 600 rushing yards for the season and has double-digit rushing touchdowns.

Newberry will be off this Friday, Oct. 17th and return back to action against Keenan in a region road battle on Oct. 24th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews