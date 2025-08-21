WHITMIRE, S.C. — It will be a new look backfield for the first time in four seasons at Whitmire. Wolverines’ head coach Andrew Campbell had to say goodbye to one of best quarterback-running back duos to every wear the royal blue and gold as class of 2025 quarterback Blake Stribble and running back Kayshaun Schumpert graduated in May.

Now, the Wolverines will have to turn the page and look for the next group of young talent to build their legacy at Whitmire. Campbell will also have to replace running back/defensive back Xzye Stephens, Aiden Vicars and Gordon Sanford. The Wolverines had a huge drop-off in 2024 from the 2023 season. In 2023, they defeated Mid-Carolina for the first time in over two decades and finished with a .500 overall record in the regular season.

Things weren’t the same in 2024 though. They got off to a 1-4 start last season with very little highs and a lot of lows. Despite the tough season, they still were able to get a huge upset win against Dixie and scored 65 points against Calhoun Falls Charter last season in a lump sided victory. They also nearly pulled off upsets against Ware Shoals and McCormick last season with both games ending in one possession losses.

2024 Record: 3-8 overall record, first round playoffs loss to Lamar

2025 Record prediction: 4-6, first round playoffs appearance

Key losses: Blake Stribble-QB/LB, Kayshaun Schumpert-RB/DB, Xzye Stephens-RB/DB/WR, Aiden Vicars-LB/DL, Gordon Sanford-TE/DL

Key returners/additions: Brayden Rita-RB/DB, Crue Keller-TE/DB, Landon Wulf-RB/DB, D’Angelo Ruff OLB/RB, Sam Moore-DL/OL

2025 Schedule

08/22 vs. Branchville | 7:30 p.m.

08/29 vs. RCA | 7:30 p.m.

09/05 @ Mid-Carolina | 7:30 p.m.

09/12 @ Greenwood Christian | 7:30 p.m.

09/19 BYE

09/26 vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta (YOUTH NIGHT) | 7:30 p.m.

10/03 @ Ware Shoals* | 7:30 p.m.

10/10 @ Dixie* | 7:30 p.m.

10/17 vs. Abbeville*(HOMECOMING) | 7:30 p.m.

10/24 @ McCormick* | 7:30 p.m.

10/31 vs. Calhoun Falls Charter*(SENIOR NIGHT) | 7:00 p.m.

Head coach: Andrew Campbell

*-region 1-A games

Playoffs are set to begin on Friday, Nov. 7th, but that is subject to change.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews