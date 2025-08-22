WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The Irmo all-stars are officially the hottest show in town at the Little League World Series. The championship rounds started on Aug.13 and Irmo wasted no time in their opening game with a 13-0 blowout win.

It was a Northeast versus Southeast matchup with the Irmo all-stars being the Southeast team on Thursday afternoon. Irmo quickly made their mark by jumping out to a 4-0 at the bottom of the second inning.

Joe Giuletti blew the game open after he cleared the loaded bases with a rocket to center field that gave them a 8-0 lead. They added five more runs to put the Braintree all-stars from Braintree, Massachusetts out of their misery.

It was a dominating win for Irmo that ended early due to the mercy rule.

Irmo, or Southeast, will now play the Mountain team on Monday, Aug. 18th.

