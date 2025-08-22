NEWBERRY — Nicole Borowinski has been promoted from Assistant Head Coach to Associate Head Coach by head coach Diana Alexander.

Borowinski, who joined the Newberry College coaching staff in June of 2020, collaborates with coaching staff on planning, organizing, and conducting team practices, running all aspects of the Women’s Soccer Program in the absence of the Head Coach, the compliance liaison, and recruiting.

Borowinski finished her master’s degree at Newberry College in Organization Development and Leadership in 2023.

As a Wolf, Borowinski helped coach the women’s soccer program to back-to-back conference tournament appearences in 2021 and 2022. The Wolves have a win vs. a top 10 ranked Lenoir-Rhyne in 2021.

Prior to Newberry Borowinski coached club soccer for Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks from 2015 to 2020 where she led the Sharks to multiple tournament and league championships. With the Sharks, Borowinski coached the ‘99, ‘02, ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, ‘09, and ‘11 teams.

Borowinski also trained and mentored competitive and recreational youth soccer teams year-round. Including developing practice regimens for the weekly practice sessions, game planning, and mentoring/developing players. From 2016-2020 the Sharks were two-time SDDA finalists, two-time CRL Play-in finalists, and four-time SCDSL finalists.

Before Del Mar, Borowinski coached four seasons at the San Diego Football Academy. While at the San Diego Football Academy, Borowinski coached the U12 and U14 Girls teams as well as the U8 boys teams. Borowinski led the U12 squad to a CSL Cup Championship in 2015. While with the San Diego Football Academy, Borowinski was a Junior Varsity Head Coach at Poway High School in Poway, Calif., where she conducted the teams practices with the goal of teaching skill work, and the fundamentals of the game.

Before Poway, Borowinski coached at Patrick Henry and for the Crusader Soccer club from 2011-12. Borowinski coached the Crusader U8 and U10 teams while developing and conducting all training sessions including all tactical and technical aspects of the game.

Borowinski started her coaching career at Grossmont College where she served as a Volunteer Assistant coach for the 2011 and the 2012 fall seasons.

Before coaching, Borowinski played collegiately at Kansas Wesleyan University, where she gained her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a minor in nutrition. As a Coyote, Borowinski led her team to a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship, Conference Tournament Championship, as well as, NAIA National Championship appearance and making it to the round of 16.

Before Kansas Wesleyan Borowinski was at Columbus State in 2008 where she took a redshirt season. Before Columbus State, She played her freshman and sophomore season at Grossmont College in San Diego, California. As a Griffin, Borowinski contributed to two Pacific Coast Conference Championships.