NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference announced its WePlayed Football Players of the Week for games played during week nine of the 2025 season and it was a clean sweep for Newberry. Reed Charpia was named the Offensive Player of the Week and Jamar Blandin was named the Defensive Player of the Week, while Burke Nettles was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Charpia, a senior from Cayce, S.C.., completed 26 of 41 passes to nine different receivers for 310 yards and two touchdowns and led the fourth game winning drive on the team’s final offensive possession of the season in the Wolves 24-21 victory at Anderson. On the game winning drive Newberry took possession at its own 20-yard line with 2:29 left in the game and Charpia took over, completing three consecutive passes to three different receivers for 67 yards, the final one a 36-yard completion to take the ball down to the Trojan 13-yard line with just over a minute left to play. He led the game tying drive before the end of the first half completing six of eight passes to five different receivers for 69 yards culminating with an eight-yard touchdown pass. He now has 2,415 yards passing (4th most in Newberry history) with 20 touchdowns (tied for 5th) and just one interception on the season while completing nearly 70% of his passes. He has thrown 154 consecutive passes without an interception.

Blandin, a senior from Charleston, S.C., led the Newberry defense with ten tackles including two and a half sacks and three quarterback hurries. One of those hurries led to a Newberry touchdown as he combined with teammate Mason Grier to hit the Anderson quarterback which forced an interception that was returned 72 yards for a score in the first quarter. He had a tackle to stop the Trojans on third down at the Wolves 49-yard line on the first drive of the second half with the score tied at 14. He had a sack during Anderson’s second drive of the second half which also resulted in a punt and ended the game with a sack at the Anderson 35-yard line.

Nettles, a senior from Kingsland, Ga., provided the winning margin with a 22-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining to propel Newberry to its sixth consecutive win. Nettles averaged 41.3 yards per punt on seven kicks placing two inside the 20-yard line, forced four fair catches, made all three of his extra point attempts and had three touchbacks on five kickoffs