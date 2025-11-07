NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (8-1, 7-1) ride a six-game winning streak into their showdown with the Carson-Newman Eagles (6-2, 5-2) Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Setzler Field.

The Wolves will win the South Atlantic Conference title outright with a victory and earn a bid to the 2025 NCAA Division 2 playoffs.

They will head into Saturday’s game ranked #18 in the D2football.com poll and #25 in the American Football Coaches Association Poll.

The Wolves moved up two spots in the D2football.com poll and are making their first appearance of the season in the AFCA poll.

D2football.com Poll

Rank | Team Record | Previous Rank

1. Ferris State (9-0) | 1

2. Harding (9-0) | 2

3. Kutztown (9-0) | 3

4. West Florida (9-0) | 4

5. Pittsburg State (7-2) | 6

6. Central Washington (8-1) | 7

7. CSU Pueblo (8-1) | 8

8. Augustana (9-0) | 10

9. Western Colorado (8-1) | 5

10. Minnesota Duluth (8-1) | 10

11. Northwest Missouri State (8-1) | 11

12. Indianapolis (7-1) | 12

13. Virginia Union (8-1) | 13

14. Findlay (9-0) | 14

15. Ashland (8-1) | 15

16. UT Permian Basin (7-2) | 17

17. Johnson C. Smith (8-1) | 19

18. Newberry (8-1) | 20

19. Minnesota State (7-2) | 21

20. Albany State (8-1) | 22

21. Western Oregon (7-2) | NR

22. Chadron State (7-2) | NR

23. Wingate (7-2) | NR

24. Delta State (7-2) | 16

25. Assumption (7-1) | NR

American Football Coaches Association Poll

Rank School (1st votes) | Rec.| Pts. | Prev. Rank| Week 10 | Next Game

1. Ferris St. (31) | 9-0 | 775 | 1 | Def. Northern Michigan, 70-35 | Nov. 8 at Saginaw Valley St.

2. Harding | 9-0 | 743 | 2 | Def. Oklahoma Baptist, 69-0 | Nov. 8 at Southern Nazarene

3. West Florida | 9-0 | 709 | 3 | Def. No. 15 Delta St., 51-38 | Nov. 15 vs. Valdosta St.

4. Kutztown | 9-0 | 684 | 4 | Def. East Stroudsburg, 49-6 | Nov. 8 at Bloomsburg

5. Augustana (S.D.) | 9-0 | 640 | 5 | Def. Northern St., 27-14 | Nov. 8 vs. No. 16 Minnesota St.

6. Colorado St.-Pueblo | 8-1 | 616 | 7 | Def. No. 6 Western Colorado, 24-21 | Nov. 8 at Colorado School of Mines

7. Central Washington | 8-1 | 566 | 8 | Def. No. 16 Angelo St., 38-21 | Nov. 8 at Sul Ross St.

8. Pittsburg St. | 7-2 | 515 | 9 | Def. Missouri Southern St., 30-10 | Nov. 8 at Central Missouri

9. Findlay |9-0 | 487 | 11 | Def. Northwood, 31-16 | Nov. 8 at No. 15 Ashland

10. Virginia Union | 8-1 | 483 | 10 | Def. Bluefield St., 70-14 | Nov. 8 vs. Virginia St.

11. Western Colorado | 8-1 | 479| 6 | Lost to No. 7 Colorado St.-Pueblo, 24-21 | Nov. 8 at Chadron St.

12. UIndy | 8-1 | 426 | 12 | Def. Quincy, 49-3 | Nov. 8 at Southwest Baptist

13. Minnesota-Duluth | 8-1 | 416 | 13 | Def. Jamestown, 45-29 | Nov. 8 vs. Bemidji St.

14. Northwest Missouri St. | 8-1 | 412| 14 | Def. Emporia St., 41-14 | Nov. 8 vs. Missouri Western St.

15. Ashland | 8-1 | 325 | 17 | Def. Walsh, 23-16 | Nov. 8 vs. No. 9 Findlay

16. Minnesota St. | 7-2 | 275 | 18 | Def. Southwest Minnesota St., 48-7 | Nov. 8 at No. 5 Augustana (S.D.)

17. UT Permian Basin | 7-2 | 250 | 20 | Def. Western New Mexico, 66-7 | Nov. 8 vs. Eastern New Mexico

18. Johnson C. Smith | 8-1 | 242 | 19 | Def. Fayetteville St., 17-14 | Nov. 8 vs. Livingstone

19. Albany St. | 8-1 | 186 | 23 | Def. Savannah St., 21-18 | Nov. 8 vs. Fort Valley St.

20. Slippery Rock | 6-2 | 181 | 22 | Def. Clarion, 42-23 Nov. 8 at Edinboro

21. Delta State | 7-2 | 177 | 15| Lost to No. 3 West Florida, 51-38 | Nov. 8 at Valdosta St.

22. Angelo St. | 6-3 | 105 | 16 | Lost to No. 8 Central Washington, 38-21 | Nov. 8 vs. Western Oregon

23. Grand Valley State | 5-3 | 87 | 25 | Def. Wayne St. (Mich.), 59-13 | Nov. 8 vs. Michigan Tech

24. Assumption | 7-1 | 74 | NR | Def. Southern Connecticut St., 38-7 | Nov. 8 at Bentley

25. Newberry | 8-1 | 69 | NR | Def. Anderson (S.C.), 24-21 | Nov. 8 vs. Carson-Newman