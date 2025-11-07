NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2001 and senior linebacker Julian Senn helped lead the way on the defensive side of the ball. He had a breakout junior season and has now followed it up with a dominant senior season.

All of that has led to Senn’s talent being recognized by several colleges across the state of South Carolina, but he can only choose one and he picked Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.

Senn announced it on social media along with his announcement as a selection for the 2025 Native All-American game. The Native All-American game recognizes the top 70 high school football players from across the country who maintained a high GPA and had incredible seasons on the field. The game is sponsored by the NFL and Minnesota Vikings organization. It will take place on December 14th.

“They(Presbyterian College) just showed the love and it’s close to home. It was a great environment when I took my visit and they were undefeated but they showed love to me and I liked that a lot,” said Senn.

He also added that it was not even a school that came close to the Blue Hose during his recruitment and he knew that it was ‘always PC.’

Congratulations to Senn on his recent committment and recent selection to the Native All-American game. He will be in action this Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. for the first round the playoffs when the Bulldogs host Aynor(3-7, 1-4 region 5-AAA) at Mike Ware Field.

