ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – Newberry College women’s golf closed out its fall schedule with an 11th-place finish out of 12 teams at the competitive Flagler Fall Slam, held October 27–28 at Marsh Creek Country Club. The Wolves recorded rounds of 313, 332, and 316 for a three-round total of 961 (+97).

Freshman Anais Oelius led Newberry with a strong closing performance, firing a 75 (+3) in the final round to finish tied for 39th at 236 (+20). Chloe Tanner followed just one stroke behind in 44th overall at 237 (+21) after posting a steady 77 on the final day.

Natalia Aguilar delivered a consistent effort throughout the tournament, finishing 47th with scores of 76-82-82 for a 240 (+24) total. Ashton Moseley bounced back from a difficult second round to close with an 82, ending at 248 (+32). Rushna Ali rounded out the lineup with a 279 (+63).