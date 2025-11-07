NEWBERRY — The Newberry field hockey team capped off Senior Day and Halloween night with a dominant 4–0 victory over Belmont Abbey Friday evening at Setzler Field. The win keeps the Wolves perfect at 16–0 overall and 10–0 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry wasted no time setting the tone, striking twice in the opening quarter. Parker Keeler opened the scoring at the 7:43 mark, followed shortly by Wibien Dahmen, who converted a setup from Lieke Varenkamp to make it 2–0.

After a scoreless second frame, the Wolves extended their lead in the third quarter. Emma Westbrook found the back of the cage off an assist from Amber Tozana, and Dahmen netted her second of the night less than a minute later, assisted by Agustina Montserrat.

The Wolves’ defense was stifling, holding the Crusaders without a shot on goal. Goalkeepers Ayanda Mangenah and Kensley Harris combined for the shutout as Newberry outshot Belmont Abbey 18–3 and held an 8–3 advantage in penalty corners

The Wolves head into the South Atlantic Conference semifinals on November 7 at 2 p.m. riding a perfect 16–0 record and plenty of momentum.