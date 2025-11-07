NEWBERRY — The Newberry College volleyball team showed grit and energy in front of the home crowd but came up short against nationally ranked No. 19 Wingate, falling 3–0 (25–17, 25–19, 25–12) on Saturday afternoon at Eleazer Arena. The Wolves move to 10–11 overall and 5–9 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Samantha Shaffer led Newberry with nine kills on a .320 hitting percentage while adding three blocks. Carole Ann Hussey chipped in five kills, and Madison Watson contributed two kills, a service ace, and a block assist.

Setters Annie Dill and Merryck Brackett combined for 20 assists and 13 digs, helping the Wolves stay competitive through the opening sets. Hailey Clayworth led the defense with 10 digs, while Allyson Garcia added three service aces and a kill from the back row to spark the Wolves late.

Despite the loss, the Wolves held Wingate to several long rallies and earned five service aces and four team blocks in the match.

Newberry will continue conference action next week as the Wolves take on Mars Hill on the road at 6pm on Tuesday.