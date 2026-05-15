Wolves’ historic season ends in NCAA thriller against Lewis

ROMEOVILLE, IL — The magical season for the Newberry Wolves came to a heartbreaking close Sunday afternoon, as the Wolves fell to Lewis University, 15-14, in a thrilling NCAA Tournament opening round matchup in Romeoville, Illinois.

In a rematch from earlier this season, a match played in freezing temperatures with conditions resembling a frozen tundra, the Wolves and Flyers delivered a tightly contested battle, this time with even higher stakes. Lewis struck first with a pair of early goals before Matthew Burt put Newberry on the board. After Bradley David tied the contest at 2-2, Burt found the back of the net again to give the Wolves a 3-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Flyers answered with two quick scores to regain the advantage, but Burt continued his stellar afternoon by completing a first-half hat trick to even the score at 4-4. Lewis took the lead once more moments later before Burt struck again to tie the match at 5-5. Late goals from Gage Vigar and Mason Carfello helped Newberry regain momentum in the closing minutes of the half, but a late Lewis score sent the teams into the break deadlocked at 7-7.

Newberry came out firing in the third quarter, scoring three straight goals courtesy of Nathan Pouliot, Bradley David, and Burt, whose fifth goal of the day pushed the Wolves ahead 10-7, their largest lead of the contest. Lewis responded with a strong surge of its own, tightening up defensively while erupting offensively late in the quarter. The Flyers scored five times in the final eight minutes of the period, with Burt recording his sixth goal in between, as Lewis carried a narrow 12-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers opened the final frame with another goal to stretch the advantage to two, but Newberry refused to back down. Scott Williams and Liam Vollans each scored to tie the match once again and keep the Wolves within striking distance. After Lewis reclaimed the lead midway through the quarter, Burt answered yet again with his seventh goal of the afternoon. The Flyers responded with what proved to be the game-winning goal with just over seven minutes remaining.

The final minutes turned into a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to create quality opportunities down the stretch. Despite several late pushes from the Wolves, Newberry was unable to find the equalizer before the final horn sounded.

The loss brings an end to a historic season for the Wolves, who captured their first-ever South Atlantic Conference Championship and finished the year with an impressive 15-6 overall record.