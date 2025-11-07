SNOW HILL, N.C. – The Newberry men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing eighth overall at +70 as the Wolves battled a strong regional field at Cutter Creek Golf Club.

Fredrik Gannon led the way for Newberry, earning a 15th-place finish at +13 after carding a final-round 78. Julius Gieraths followed in 23rd at +16, while Josh Greig placed 26th at +17 with a steady round of 81 on the final day.

Jack Earle posted a three-round total of +27 to finish 42nd, and Daniel Donato rounded out the lineup in 60th at +41.