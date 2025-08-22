One hundred and ninety-two Newberry College student-athletes were named recipients of the 2024-25 D2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.

The Academic Achievement Award, in its 18th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level in NCAA sponsored sports.

To receive the honors student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Men’s lacrosse led the way with 30 selections followed by baseball with 25, softball with 20, football with 19, men’s soccer with 16, field hockey with 14 and women’s lacrosse with 11.

FIRST, LAST NAME | SPORT

Harlan Faircloth-Baseball

Ryan Barnett-Baseball

John Forrester-Baseball

Jacob Cogdell-Baseball

Andrew Peck-Baseball

Jomar Lugo-Baseball

Luke Compton-Baseball

Wyatt Carey-Baseball

Luke White-Baseball

Jesse Free-Baseball

Charles Nuckols-Baseball

Thomas Wayne-Baseball

James Graham-Baseball

Cooper Gentry-Baseball

Brayden Gilson-Baseball

Christopher Morrison-Baseball

Campbell McCurry-Baseball

Wilson Wages-Baseball

Hunter French-Baseball

Carson Hayes-Baseball

Samuel Stowe-Baseball

Bradford Brooks-Baseball

Robert Osbon-Baseball

Jonathan Velez-Baseball

Kevin Leshko-Baseball

Payton Keeler-Field hockey

Emma Hulsmeyer-Field hockey

Kyla Cooke Field-hockey

Stembile Chikoore-Field hockey

Wibien Dahmen-Field hockey

Parker Keeler-Field hockey

Lieke Varenkamp-Field hockey

Agustina Montserrat-Field hockey

Ella Allardice-Field hockey

Tamsin Bangert-Field hockey

Cassandra Mauck-Field hockey

Savana Lippe-Field hockey

Kaylee Bisset-Field hockey

Hannah Chalmers-Field hockey

Trey Irby-Football

William Nettles-Football

Jonah Norris-Football

Grayson Gollie-Football

Colby Small-Football

Carson Smith-Football

Grayson Leaphart-Football

Damarian Elmore-Football

Charles SmitH-Football

Jacob Lusk-Football

Richard McConnell-Football

Bryce Foster-Football

Noah Quinn-Football

Zachary Carabo-Football

Davion Pyles-Football

Rimeak Foulks-Football

Coye Cutshall-Football

Javarious Stevens-Football

Joshua Smith-Football

Drew Robinson-Men’s basketball

Malakhi Stremlow-Men’s basketball

Shane Hawkins-Men’s basketball

James Lovorn-Men’s basketball

Benedikt Fischer-Men’s golf

Sullivan Hooper-Men’s golf

Jesper Gruendemann-Men’s golf

Thomas Hull-Men’s golf

Francisco Borrego Martin-Men’s golf

Carlos Camarós Ruiz-Men’s golf

Payton Tasse-Men’s lacrosse

Jared Segal-Men’s lacrosse

Kieran Gaertner-Men’s lacrosse

Gavin Straub-Men’s lacrosse

Cooper Gay-Men’s lacrosse

Matthew Duarte-Men’s lacrosse

John Swystun-Men’s lacrosse

Mason Kreller-Men’s lacrosse

Hudson Chivers-Men’s lacrosse

Jack Travassos-Men’s lacrosse

Logan Yost-Men’s lacrosse

Kaleb Malyon-Men’s lacrosse

Connor Dodd-Men’s lacrosse

Shane Galt-Men’s lacrosse

Samuel Dressel-Men’s lacrosse

Andrew Marks-Men’s lacrosse

Derek Caiazzo-Men’s lacrosse

Jonathan MacLean-Men’s lacrosse

Zachary Berg-Men’s lacrosse

Tristan Nicholson-Men’s lacrosse

Ace Nichols-Men’s lacrosse

Anthony Dellarose-Men’s lacrosse

Ethan Wiech-Men’s lacrosse

Cullen Barnett-Men’s lacrosse

William Wozniak-Men’s lacrosse

Gabriel Squillace-Men’s lacrosse

Adam Christenberry-Men’s lacrosse

Nathan Pouliot-Men’s lacrosse

Finn Joyce-Men’s lacrosse

Thomas Gregory-Men’s lacrosse

Matias Morales Videla-Men’s soccer

Ashton Mainella-Men’s soccer

Brayden Martinez-Men’s soccer

Logan Knapp-Men’s soccer

Ethan Orozco-Men’s soccer

Eric Freres-Men’s soccer

Jacob Russ-Men’s soccer

Filip Tmusic-Men’s soccer

Benjamin Martinez-Men’s soccer

Joel Martins-Men’s soccer

Agustine Morales-Men’s soccer

Nicolas Colorado-Men’s soccer

Ferran Macian-Men’s soccer

Henok Awoke-Men’s soccer

Alexander Lopez-Men’s soccer

Seraphin Guetan-Men’s soccer

Evan Phillips-Men’s tennis

Noel Bartz-Men’s tennis

Elijah Brewer-Men’s tennis

Tavarian Thompson-Men’s track

Kalvin Tobias-Men’s track

Drew Benson-Men’s track

Randy Flores-Men’s track

Addison O’Cain-Men’s track

Leah Evans-Softball

Mary Christofaro-Softball

Katharina Hamilton-Softball

Taylor Palfr- Softball

Marissa Valenzuela-Softball

Grace Thompkins-Softball

Bethany Pigg-Softball

Lindsey Foster-Softball

Madison Morgan-Softball

Katherine Henri-Softball

Payton Little-Softball

Eva Crader-Softball

Madelyn Staples-Softball

Natalie Wescott-Softball

Adalene Gendill-Softball

Honore Glemaker-Softball

Madalyn Brown-Softball

Ella Stone-Softball

Christine Butler-Softball

Haidyn Campbell-Softball

Madison Watson-Volleyball

Kate Gross-Volleyball

Lindsey Green-Volleyball

Anna Schneider-Volleyball

Carole Hussey-Volleyball

Anna Dill-Volleyball

Jessica Tomkins-Women’s basketball

Alyssa Woodlock-Women’s basketball

Hannah Nimmo-Women’s basketball

Nyah Vermeulen-Women’s basketball

Khia Lee-Women’s basketball

Ella Pearson-Women’s basketball

Lauren Livingston-Women’s basketball

Gabreyel Cook-Women’s basketball

Nadia Burns-Women’s basketball

Annaclaire-Yearick Women’s golf

Blanca Noriega Villar-Women’s golf

Rushna Ali-Women’s golf

Emma Jobs-Women’s lacrosse

Scythe Shephard-Women’s lacrosse

Chloe Baker-Women’s lacrosse

Olivia Travassos-Women’s lacrosse

Keile Saylors-Women’s lacrosse

Aniella Casper-Women’s lacrosse

Dasha Timms-Women’s lacrosse

Serena Elias-Women’s lacrosse

Adriana Hart-Women’s lacrosse

Delaney Harrison-Women’s lacrosse

Mackenzie Watson-Women’s lacrosse

Madison Gutierrez-Women’s soccer

Elsa Pelicant-Women’s soccer

Emily Castaneda-Women’s soccer

Avalina Espinoza-Women’s soccer

Haylee Patino-Women’s soccer

Renee Dorval-Women’s tennis

Alexa Gamborino-Women’s tennis

Emma Arnal-Women’s tennis

Margarita Roshka-Women’s tennis

Hazel Vernon-Women’s tennis

Ruby Hansen-Women’s track

Irma Watson-Perez -Women’s track

Andrea Rivera-Women’s track

Kayleigh Geel-Women’s track

Abigail Grooms-Women’s track

Ziya Walker-Women’s track

Sha’Nadia Marshall-Women’s track

Brittany Montgomery-Women’s track

Samantha Shaffer-Women’s volleyball

Emma Christensen-Women’s volleyball

Giovanna Eduard Amancio Ravanhani-Women’s volleybal