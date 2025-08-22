One hundred and ninety-two Newberry College student-athletes were named recipients of the 2024-25 D2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.
The Academic Achievement Award, in its 18th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level in NCAA sponsored sports.
To receive the honors student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Men’s lacrosse led the way with 30 selections followed by baseball with 25, softball with 20, football with 19, men’s soccer with 16, field hockey with 14 and women’s lacrosse with 11.
FIRST, LAST NAME | SPORT
Harlan Faircloth-Baseball
Ryan Barnett-Baseball
John Forrester-Baseball
Jacob Cogdell-Baseball
Andrew Peck-Baseball
Jomar Lugo-Baseball
Luke Compton-Baseball
Wyatt Carey-Baseball
Luke White-Baseball
Jesse Free-Baseball
Charles Nuckols-Baseball
Thomas Wayne-Baseball
James Graham-Baseball
Cooper Gentry-Baseball
Brayden Gilson-Baseball
Christopher Morrison-Baseball
Campbell McCurry-Baseball
Wilson Wages-Baseball
Hunter French-Baseball
Carson Hayes-Baseball
Samuel Stowe-Baseball
Bradford Brooks-Baseball
Robert Osbon-Baseball
Jonathan Velez-Baseball
Kevin Leshko-Baseball
Payton Keeler-Field hockey
Emma Hulsmeyer-Field hockey
Kyla Cooke Field-hockey
Stembile Chikoore-Field hockey
Wibien Dahmen-Field hockey
Parker Keeler-Field hockey
Lieke Varenkamp-Field hockey
Agustina Montserrat-Field hockey
Ella Allardice-Field hockey
Tamsin Bangert-Field hockey
Cassandra Mauck-Field hockey
Savana Lippe-Field hockey
Kaylee Bisset-Field hockey
Hannah Chalmers-Field hockey
Trey Irby-Football
William Nettles-Football
Jonah Norris-Football
Grayson Gollie-Football
Colby Small-Football
Carson Smith-Football
Grayson Leaphart-Football
Damarian Elmore-Football
Charles SmitH-Football
Jacob Lusk-Football
Richard McConnell-Football
Bryce Foster-Football
Noah Quinn-Football
Zachary Carabo-Football
Davion Pyles-Football
Rimeak Foulks-Football
Coye Cutshall-Football
Javarious Stevens-Football
Joshua Smith-Football
Drew Robinson-Men’s basketball
Malakhi Stremlow-Men’s basketball
Shane Hawkins-Men’s basketball
James Lovorn-Men’s basketball
Benedikt Fischer-Men’s golf
Sullivan Hooper-Men’s golf
Jesper Gruendemann-Men’s golf
Thomas Hull-Men’s golf
Francisco Borrego Martin-Men’s golf
Carlos Camarós Ruiz-Men’s golf
Payton Tasse-Men’s lacrosse
Jared Segal-Men’s lacrosse
Kieran Gaertner-Men’s lacrosse
Gavin Straub-Men’s lacrosse
Cooper Gay-Men’s lacrosse
Matthew Duarte-Men’s lacrosse
John Swystun-Men’s lacrosse
Mason Kreller-Men’s lacrosse
Hudson Chivers-Men’s lacrosse
Jack Travassos-Men’s lacrosse
Logan Yost-Men’s lacrosse
Kaleb Malyon-Men’s lacrosse
Connor Dodd-Men’s lacrosse
Shane Galt-Men’s lacrosse
Samuel Dressel-Men’s lacrosse
Andrew Marks-Men’s lacrosse
Derek Caiazzo-Men’s lacrosse
Jonathan MacLean-Men’s lacrosse
Zachary Berg-Men’s lacrosse
Tristan Nicholson-Men’s lacrosse
Ace Nichols-Men’s lacrosse
Anthony Dellarose-Men’s lacrosse
Ethan Wiech-Men’s lacrosse
Cullen Barnett-Men’s lacrosse
William Wozniak-Men’s lacrosse
Gabriel Squillace-Men’s lacrosse
Adam Christenberry-Men’s lacrosse
Nathan Pouliot-Men’s lacrosse
Finn Joyce-Men’s lacrosse
Thomas Gregory-Men’s lacrosse
Matias Morales Videla-Men’s soccer
Ashton Mainella-Men’s soccer
Brayden Martinez-Men’s soccer
Logan Knapp-Men’s soccer
Ethan Orozco-Men’s soccer
Eric Freres-Men’s soccer
Jacob Russ-Men’s soccer
Filip Tmusic-Men’s soccer
Benjamin Martinez-Men’s soccer
Joel Martins-Men’s soccer
Agustine Morales-Men’s soccer
Nicolas Colorado-Men’s soccer
Ferran Macian-Men’s soccer
Henok Awoke-Men’s soccer
Alexander Lopez-Men’s soccer
Seraphin Guetan-Men’s soccer
Evan Phillips-Men’s tennis
Noel Bartz-Men’s tennis
Elijah Brewer-Men’s tennis
Tavarian Thompson-Men’s track
Kalvin Tobias-Men’s track
Drew Benson-Men’s track
Randy Flores-Men’s track
Addison O’Cain-Men’s track
Leah Evans-Softball
Mary Christofaro-Softball
Katharina Hamilton-Softball
Taylor Palfr- Softball
Marissa Valenzuela-Softball
Grace Thompkins-Softball
Bethany Pigg-Softball
Lindsey Foster-Softball
Madison Morgan-Softball
Katherine Henri-Softball
Payton Little-Softball
Eva Crader-Softball
Madelyn Staples-Softball
Natalie Wescott-Softball
Adalene Gendill-Softball
Honore Glemaker-Softball
Madalyn Brown-Softball
Ella Stone-Softball
Christine Butler-Softball
Haidyn Campbell-Softball
Madison Watson-Volleyball
Kate Gross-Volleyball
Lindsey Green-Volleyball
Anna Schneider-Volleyball
Carole Hussey-Volleyball
Anna Dill-Volleyball
Jessica Tomkins-Women’s basketball
Alyssa Woodlock-Women’s basketball
Hannah Nimmo-Women’s basketball
Nyah Vermeulen-Women’s basketball
Khia Lee-Women’s basketball
Ella Pearson-Women’s basketball
Lauren Livingston-Women’s basketball
Gabreyel Cook-Women’s basketball
Nadia Burns-Women’s basketball
Annaclaire-Yearick Women’s golf
Blanca Noriega Villar-Women’s golf
Rushna Ali-Women’s golf
Emma Jobs-Women’s lacrosse
Scythe Shephard-Women’s lacrosse
Chloe Baker-Women’s lacrosse
Olivia Travassos-Women’s lacrosse
Keile Saylors-Women’s lacrosse
Aniella Casper-Women’s lacrosse
Dasha Timms-Women’s lacrosse
Serena Elias-Women’s lacrosse
Adriana Hart-Women’s lacrosse
Delaney Harrison-Women’s lacrosse
Mackenzie Watson-Women’s lacrosse
Madison Gutierrez-Women’s soccer
Elsa Pelicant-Women’s soccer
Emily Castaneda-Women’s soccer
Avalina Espinoza-Women’s soccer
Haylee Patino-Women’s soccer
Renee Dorval-Women’s tennis
Alexa Gamborino-Women’s tennis
Emma Arnal-Women’s tennis
Margarita Roshka-Women’s tennis
Hazel Vernon-Women’s tennis
Ruby Hansen-Women’s track
Irma Watson-Perez -Women’s track
Andrea Rivera-Women’s track
Kayleigh Geel-Women’s track
Abigail Grooms-Women’s track
Ziya Walker-Women’s track
Sha’Nadia Marshall-Women’s track
Brittany Montgomery-Women’s track
Samantha Shaffer-Women’s volleyball
Emma Christensen-Women’s volleyball
Giovanna Eduard Amancio Ravanhani-Women’s volleybal