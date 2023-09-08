NEWBERRY — The Newberry College student body is the largest in its 166-year history. With fall semester underway, an incoming class of 582 students has brought total enrollment to 1,521, a 15% increase over last year.

This is the fifth time in the last nine years that the college has set a new enrollment record.

“We are honored that more students are choosing Newberry College than ever before,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We are committed to our students, to affordability and accessibility and to a life-changing experience in and out of the classroom. This record incoming class and record student body are reaping the benefits of an incredible college education that will pay dividends for the rest of their lives.”

The record student body represents 42 states and 33 countries. The top three states outside South Carolina are Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, and the top three foreign countries are Canada, South Africa and the United Kingdom. One-in-four are the first in their families to go to college. Over 40% come from underserved populations. The College has also seen an increase in the number of local students who enroll, signaling a strong connection between community and college.

“At Newberry College, students find a small school on the move: growing yet personal, forward-thinking yet time-honored and residential yet world-reaching,” said Dr. Sandy Scherrens, dean of enrollment management. “I would like to thank our team of energetic counselors who so successfully take the spirit of Wolf Nation out into the world.”

There is no better time to be at Newberry College. This spring, the college announced two new majors — nutrition and multi-categorical special education — a fully online bachelor’s in business administration and a second master’s program in sport management & leadership. The college also now offers a competitive speech & debate team.

Last week, the college cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Darby Nursing & Health Science Center and next week will officially open Founders Federal Credit Union Field House. Next fall will mark the first seasons for women’s acrobatics & tumbling and women’s wrestling. Finally, the college is enriching the student experience with a new partnership with Metz Culinary Management and plans for a new residence hall and its first-ever student union.