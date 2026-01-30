NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team earned a convincing 73–47 South Atlantic Conference victory over Mars Hill on January 23 at Eleazer Arena, improving to 11–8 overall and 5–7 in SAC play, while the Lions fell to 4–15 overall and 1–11 in conference action. The Wolves carried a narrow 30–29 lead into halftime before taking full control in the second half, using defensive pressure and strong rebounding to pull away.

Newberry dominated the third quarter with a 24–6 scoring advantage and finished the night controlling the glass, outrebounding Mars Hill 48–29. Marykate Kent led all scorers with 21 points, including six three-pointers, while Rickell Brown added 17 points along with five rebounds and three assists. Leigha Harris recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jada Brown chipped in 10 points as the Wolves shot 60 percent from the free-throw line and used balanced contributions to secure the home conference win.

Newberry will be back in action on the road at UVA Wise on January 31 for a 2 p.m. tipoff.