NEWBERRY – The Newberry College men’s basketball team turned a first-half deficit into a dominant second-half performance, rolling past Mars Hill University 89–70 on Thursday night inside Eleazer Arena. Once in front, Newberry never looked back, outscoring Mars Hill 52–27 in the second half. The Wolves were efficient at the free throw line throughout the night, converting 75.9 percent of their attempts to maintain separation down the stretch..

Drake Downs delivered a standout performance, recording a double-double with 31 points and 13 rebounds to lead all players. Makhi Rivers added 23 points, providing a spark on both ends of the floor, while Drew Robinson chipped in 11 points to round out Newberry’s top contributors. The Wolves trailed 43–37 at halftime and faced an early second-half challenge, but completely flipped the momentum with an explosive 25–0 run that changed the course of the game. Newberry’s defensive pressure fueled the surge, while the offense capitalized on nearly every opportunity during the stretch to seize full control.

The Wolves will return home Wednesday, January 28th to face Coker at 7:30 PM inside Eleazer Arena.