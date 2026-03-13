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Rickell Brown awarded SAC women’s basketball second-team all-conference honors

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
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Greg Hollis | ghollis@newberryobserver.com

Greg Hollis | [email protected]

NEWBERRY — Women’s basketball standout Rickell Brown of Newberry College has been selected to the Second-Team All-Conference following a strong 2025–26 season.

Brown started all 28 games and averaged 31.1 minutes per contest, serving as a primary offensive option and defensive presence for Newberry College. She excelled at the free-throw line, converting 75.0 percent (93-of-124), and contributed significantly across the stat sheet. Brown averaged 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while totaling 117 rebounds, 58 assists, 14 blocks, and 51 steals, making her a consistent impact player on both ends of the floor. She finished the season with 429 total points, reinforcing her role as one of Newberry’s top offensive threats and a key leader throughout the campaign.

The Wolves achieved 13 wins the most in women’s basketball program history since 2020, underscoring the team’s growth and competitive progress during the season.

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