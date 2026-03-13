Brown concludes historic season with a third-place finish at nationals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Spartanburg Methodist College junior Romeo Brown made program history on Saturday with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the 2026 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships, held at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, Florida.

Brown, a native of Newberry, South Carolina, clocked a school-record time of 21.35 seconds in the finals to secure the bronze medal and earn NAIA All-American honors, becoming the first Track & Field All-American in program history for the Pioneers.

Brown advanced to the finals after winning his preliminary heat on Friday, positioning himself among the top qualifiers heading into Saturday’s championship race. His performance in the finals capped a historic weekend for the Spartanburg Methodist track & field program.

“This is a special moment for Romeo and for our entire program,” said SMC head coach Jannai Maxwell. “He came into the championship ready to compete and showed tremendous poise on a national stage. To see him break the school record and become our first All-American is a testament to his work ethic and belief in what we are building here at Spartanburg Methodist.”

Brown’s podium finish highlights a milestone achievement for the Pioneers as the program continues to grow its presence on the national stage within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

With the performance, Brown closes the indoor season as one of the top sprinters in the NAIA and adds another historic accomplishment to the Spartanburg Methodist record books.