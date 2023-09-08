Dear District 5 Residents,

As the Summer comes to an end, it’s time for us to look ahead to the next season. I can’t believe that school and college are all back in session and fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. I believe in the saying “when you are having fun, time flies.”

It seems as if we just rang the school bell, ending another school year. It’s a blessing to witness another change of season, in spite of all our continued daily challenges, good or bad, we are able to continue on and face a new day. It is still my pleasure over the past 36 months as your Councilwoman to share with you the information, activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

Our summer season has been great, but very challenging with the heat and storms. I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and aware of their surroundings. Each season brings changes and we all have our favorite season. The City of Newberry is always planning and doing things that would be of interest to all of us. I encourage you to be aware of all the different events and activities that are going on in the City of Newberry by going to cityofnewberry.com.

Paint and Plant the Park, phase3, was a big success, which took place May 13, 2023, in Willow Brook Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. During the phase 3, we planted several raised flower beds. It was a very creative community gathering. Everyone in attendance enjoyed the food, ice cream truck, live music by Five on Fire, arts and crafts, flower planting, mural painting, books to give away, clothing donation boxes, as well as gifts for all the moms and grand moms since this event took place the day before Mother’s Day. The West End Home & Neighborhood Watch Group was instrumental in hosting this event for the third time. It was a great event in the past two years, that was enjoyed by all who came out.

There were many locals on hand to greet and share out with the kids throughout the event. Newberry County First Steps greeted the kids as well by giving out books. The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., was in the crowd lending a helping hand wherever needed. Newberry City Police Department Officer Lieutenant Thomas “Scottie” Peay was our grill master for the day, along with other officers on hand, who assisted with the grilling and working wherever they were needed.

Officer Scott and Officer Abrams were on hand to talk about safety and gave out some of the most precious stuff animals. The Newberry Fire Department shared out with the kids about fire safety as well as special treats for all the kids. The kids were encouraged to bring a towel and some clothing to change into if they wanted to enjoy the big water sprinkler from the Fire Department. I had to forewarn the kids that if the firemen get a call, they will have to leave and go take care of our city.

Everyone who came out enjoyed this event and celebrated Spring with the following Newberrians: Newberry City Council, West End Community Volunteers, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Mluxe Event Rental & Décor- Owner, Kymberly-Lindler-Duckett, Mayor Moses Rembert, owner of Pelican Snow Cones/ Ice cream, Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff Department, First Steps, Newberry Made, Local Artists, Keep Newberry County Beautiful, Elder Dennis R. Pough and Newberry Animal Control. They were all very enthusiastic and excited to be a part of this community event. Many thanks to those volunteers who give up their time to help make a difference in our kids.

This outstanding group of artists consisted of Robert Matherson, Amy Matherson, Nancy Burnhardt and Darby Samargo, who gave many hours before and during the event. They made sure that all the kids had their hands in paint and potting soil. The kids didn’t want the event to end because they were all so involved and excited.

Also, Stephanie Thanabouasy and Heather O’dell were available to help community members that needed help/assistance with some daily needs.

I am still attending meetings, ceremonial/ city events, returning calls, answering emails/text messages, out in the neighborhood, helping those in need and responding to your needs with immediacy. If you have any concerns or issues, please do not hesitate to contact me and, as always, my goal is to respond within 12-24 hours. I can be reached at 803-321-1000 or email me at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com

I am currently registered for the 2023 Advanced Continuing Education (Fall Session) for Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. The Municipal Association offers the advanced institute exclusively to graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Created in 2014, the advanced institute provides elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

I am also serving on the Newberry Opera House Board. Which I am very excited to be a part of. I am looking forward to working and sharing out with board members.

This milestone will allow me to continue to learn and grow as your elected City Councilwoman. I am looking forward to attending the Advance Continuing Education class as well. I am taking care of pot holes, litter and those things that take away from the safety and beauty of your neighborhood. You can help me out; if you see bad pot holes by reporting them. Please be mindful of litter. Litter is bad for everyone as well as illegal. The West End Neighborhood & Home Watch sponsored a litter pick up day on July 22, 2023. It was a great success.

For those are in who need of some food, there are several local food pantries that are willing to assist you. God Abundance for All People (GAAP), which is a ministry out of O’Neal Street United Methodist Church located at 501 O’Neal Street. Living Hope Food Pantry also help those who in need of food. The pantry is located at 1830 Nance Street, Newberry, SC. The pantry is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Little Food Pantry Box has been placed in the Dr. Julian Grant Park, located at 1719 Vincent Street had to be placed on hold, due to the extreme heat. I am very excited to replenishing the pantry as soon as the temperature gets a little cooler. Please come and get what you need from the box and if you don’t need anything, you are welcome to place nonperishable food items in the box for those in need. A special thanks to those who donate items to the Food Pantry Box.

We are looking at options for funding to do some updates to the Scout Hut at Willow Brook Park. Willow Brook Park is scheduled for updates this year. I will be monitoring this situation very closely. Everyone is encouraged to continue to rent the cabin for special events. This will increase the need to seek funding for necessary repairs.

If you have recently moved to District 5, you will need to change your voter’s registration address and if you are not registered, you will need to register. You can register in person at the Voter’s Registration Office, next to Piedmont Technical College on Wilson Road or you can go on line to www.scytl.com

The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch continues to meet monthly at the Scout Hut located at 714 Crossom Street. If you have any interest in contributing ways that we can continue to do things that will be in the best interest of all the community members, we would like for you to join us every third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.

The following are still my concerns and are things that are not being over looked. There are ongoing talk/discussions about some of my ongoing concerns listed below.

• Grocery Store

• Family Restaurant

• More Housing

• Movie Theater/Bowling Center

• Road Conditions

• Gun Violence

• Litter