NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced the appointment of Jonathan M. Kokos to the role of vice president for business & finance and chief financial officer.

“Jon brings a solid breadth of experience with him and he has provided sound financial management throughout his career in higher education,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We look forward to having him on the senior leadership team.”

Kokos comes to Newberry from Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he served as vice president of finance and administration. He brings two decades’ experience in higher education leadership, including stints at Lees-McRae College, Catawba Valley Community College and Gaston College in North Carolina.

“I am thrilled to join Newberry College during this time of growth and opportunity,” said Kokos. “I look forward to working closely with this talented and accomplished leadership team to ensure the College continues to thrive. Newberry College exemplifies the very best of private higher education.”

Kokos holds an MBA with emphasis in management information systems from Point Park University and a bachelor’s in business administration from Robert Morris University.